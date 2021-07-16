Entertainment
9 highly educated Bollywood actors
Here is a list of nine Bollywood actors who are highly educated; read on.
Education is of the utmost importance for everyone. But over the years, we have seen several actors who have given up on the path of education as they break into the world of fashion, modeling and film. But at the same time, several well-known actors have completed their studies and have higher professional degrees. Looked.
Sarah Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan was educated at Besant Montessori School in Mumbai. She then went to Columbia University in New York to pursue studies in history and political science.
Amitabh Bachchan
Big B graduated from Sherwood College, Nainital. He has two double majors in Arts and Sciences from Kirori Mal College. He also holds an honorary doctorate from the University of Queensland in Australia.
Vidya Balan
She received her degree in Sociology from St Xavier’s College and is pursuing an MA at the University of Mumbai.
Varun Dhawan
Dhawan graduated in Commerce from Nottingham Trent University, UK.
John Abraham
John was educated at Narsee Monjee College of Management Studies, from where he obtained his MBA degree. He was educated at Bombay Scottish School and obtained a degree in economics from Jai Hind College.
Shah Rukh Khan
SRK was educated at Columbia’s School, then went to Hansraj College to earn his degree in Economics, then went to Jamia Milia Islamia to study Mass Communication, which he then dropped out to try his hand at gambling. ‘actor.
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann holds a BA in English Literature from DAV University in Chandigarh. He also completed his Masters in Mass Communication Studies in Chandigarh.
Parineeti chopra
Chopra holds a triple degree specializing in corporate finance and economics from Manchester Business School in the UK.
Soha Ali Khan
Soha Ali Khan holds a BA in Modern History from Balliol College, Oxford. She also holds an MA in International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science, UK.
