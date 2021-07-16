“Schmigadoon! »Review: Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key star in parody of old musicals





Produced by Patriarch Lorne Michaels’ company of “Saturday Night Live”, the premise (like the title) is a “Brigadoon” play, where Gene Kelly and Van Johnson stumbled upon a magical village.

Here, it’s a pair of lovers, Melissa (“SNL’s” Cecily Strong) and Josh (Keegan-Michael Key), who inadvertently enter a village back, discovering that the only way to cross the bridge back to their reality is with their only true love, leading to a bit of shock when the magic doesn’t work for the two together.

What unfolds, then, is a series of encounters designed to test the couple’s bond – and whether their intended partner could in fact be one of Schmigadoon’s brightly dressed residents – augmented by an array of full numbers from lively and conscious aside. For starters, the absence of gay characters in old musicals is tackled in a fun way.

If you hear echoes like “Carousel”, “The Music Man” and others, you’d be right, sung by an extremely talented cast – including Alan Cumming, Kristin Chenoweth, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, and Jaime Camil – who all seem to be having fun doing it.

Still, the problem with this kind of exercise – devised by animated film veterans Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, working with director Barry Sonnenfeld – depends on how long it will last, and the series perhaps inevitably lags in the middle, a little too self-. satisfied with the premise and his ability to evoke the past. “Women were so subscribed to in early musicals,” recalls Melissa, acknowledging the thinness of one of the characters. She later reassures Josh that “no one dies in a musical,” before making a long list of all the characters who do. Put simply, it’s sporadically fun but a little too cute for its own good. Working within the limits of streaming offers “Schmigadoon!” the luxury of appealing almost exclusively to the high school geek contingent, a reasonably small but generally desirable demo. The series also hits the stage in a year that will see an inordinate number of musicals hit theaters – “West Side Story” and “Dear Evan Hansen” among them – after the box office reception. of a disappointing lukewarmness for “In les heights” despite stellar reviews. Somewhat untouched by traditional commercial pressures as a streaming entry, it’s nice that a company like Apple has the leeway to produce “Schmigadoon!”, Even if the project seems pretty disposable. With its playful title and attributes, “Schmigadoon!” is designed to attract attention. As to whether a significant number of people are actually watching it, like the show’s tracks, a streaming service can afford to cross that bridge when it comes to that. “Schmigadoon! Premieres July 16 on Apple TV +.

