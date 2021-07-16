Courtney Stodden Says Chrissy Teigen Is Playing Victim

Courtney Stodden is fed up with Chrissy Teigen trying to play victim and build sympathy over her cyberbullying scandal, including with her Instagram post this week about being ‘depressed’ and ‘lost. Because she is in the “cancellation club,” TMZ reports.

It’s also possible that Teigen was seeking even more sympathy on Thursday, in developer that her beloved French Bulldog Pippa had just “died in my arms”.

In the comments reported by TMZ, Stodden suggested that Teigen is still a bully who did not personally apologize for his vicious online attacks 10 years ago when the model sent private messages to the then 16-year-old media personality, telling them to die.

Chrissy Teigen still hasn’t personally apologized to Courtney Stodden, by the way https://t.co/JYHDxLhaPF pic.twitter.com/3xiahovIXY – celebitchy (@celebitchy) July 16, 2021

Stodden also took issue with the idea that Teigen was canceled, saying the “cancellation club” was not real, TMZ added.

Stodden took aim at Teigen in another way on Thursday. Stodden, who identifies as non-binary and uses their pronouns, posted a TikTok video, laughing at images from Teigen’s Instagram post and headlines about it. Stodden seemed to find Teigen’s lament ironic or inauthentic, and told TMZ that they just wanted Teigen to start being nice.

Stodden additionally took a hit at Teigen’s apparent failure to apologize personally, as Teigen promised she would two months ago. Stodden shared a recent post from actor Jason Biggs, who said he was sorry he made jokes at Stodden’s expense long ago and insisted he “now lives a life of his own.” and sober to make good and healthy decisions ”.

“This is what a personal apology looks like. Everyone makes mistakes, but not everyone takes real responsibility, ”Stodden wrote. TMZ added that Teigen is still blocking Stodden on Twitter.

This is what a personal apology looks like. Everyone makes mistakes, but not everyone takes real responsibility. Jason, I felt this. I wish you love and immense success to you and your family @JasonBiggs pic.twitter.com/uxpI7gYHFu – Courtney Stodden (@CourtneyStodden) July 15, 2021

Stodden appeared to imply that Teigen’s apology on Twitter in May, admitting that she had been “an attention-seeking troll”, were not enough expressions of remorse. Indeed, Teigen’s many detractors believed her choice to apologize to Stodden on Twitter was for the benefit of her reputation with her fans, not to show genuine remorse to the person she had hurt.

Stodden’s comments to TMZ come after Teigen’s attempts this week to open up to the public about how she suffered in the wake of her cyberbullying scandal. Mercredi, cookbook author and lifestyle influencer wrote his long complaint, in which she said she felt unable to get up from her couch because she was part of the “cancellations club” and believed she couldn’t be on Twitter, communicating regularly with her 13 million followers and sharing his thoughts on life, culture, parenthood or politics.