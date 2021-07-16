Montana drops ‘bad actor’ complaint against mine manager Hecla

HELENA, Mont. (AP) Environmental regulators have filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit that sought to prevent the president of an Idaho-based company from being involved in the proposed mines in northwestern Montana in under a state law that punishes companies and their executives who do not clean up mining. Pollution.

Wednesday’s filing drew criticism from environmental groups who backed the bad-actor sanctions wanted against Hecla Mining Co. chairman and CEO Phillips Baker Jr.

In 2018, the Department of Environmental Quality sought to have Baker withdraw from two Hecla-proposed silver and copper mining projects near and under the Cabinet Mountains near Libby and Noxon.

Baker was vice president and chief financial officer of Pegasus Gold, which went bankrupt in 1998 before cleaning up pollution from three gold mines, including the Zortman-Landusky mine near the Fort Belknap Indian Reservation. State and federal governments have spent more than $ 50 million on cleanup costs and water treatment will continue in perpetuity, officials said.

The DEQ’s rejection of the enforcement measure ignores its responsibility to enforce the Bad Actors law and prioritizes mining leaders over Montanans, said Andy Werk Jr., president of the Indian community of Fort. Belknap, in a statement.

The Montanas mining laws only serve as an effective deterrent if enforced, Clark Fork Coalition legal director Andrew Gorder said in a statement. The Bad Actors Act was passed in the wake of the Pegasus bankruptcy and was clearly aimed at holding mining executives accountable for their previous damage. If DEQ doesn’t enforce the law against the former VP and CFO of Pegasus, then the law isn’t worth the paper it’s printed on.

Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte campaigned last year on a plan to return Montana, which, in part, called for bringing new leadership to the DEQ and streamlining clearance processes to eliminate unnecessary delays.

In the motion to dismiss the case, the DEQ said the election of Gianfortes and the new management of the agency resulted in a review of the case. The agency determined that there were still several procedural hurdles to overcome that could potentially undermine its goal of preventing bad actors from operating in the state, according to the petition, which was filed in the District Court of ‘Helena.

In our role as a state environmental agency, we must make tough decisions in order to make the best use of state resources while accomplishing our mission, DEQ director Chris Dorrington said in a statement.

The DEQ would rather push for new legislation to protect Montana from unfunded mine cleanups, Dorrington said.

The agency said the case faced several procedural issues, including whether it could be heard in Montana. Earlier this year, District Court Judge Mike Menahan said it could be. The merits of the complaint have not yet been examined.

Hecla argued that his company had never been involved in the Pegasus mines and that Baker left Pegasus before losing his clean-up bond, which did not fully cover the costs. Hecla’s spokeswoman Jeanne DuPont did not return a phone message asking for comment.

One of DEQ’s goals with the case was to seek reimbursement of the remediation costs, the agency said.

At this time, it seems highly unlikely that the case will result in a refund, Dorrington said. By choosing to dismiss this case, I want the Montanans to know that DEQ is not moving away from continuing to demand reimbursement of these fees and that we are not backing down in our commitment to hold bad actors accountable for their actions.

The agency notes that the mining projects at issue in the Troy Mine Project, Montanore Mine Project and Rock Creek Mine Project all comply with the Metal Mine Reclamation Act.

The Troy mine is undergoing final reclamation and the two proposed mines are subject to an environmental review, engineering assessment and public comment before obtaining permits, the agency said.