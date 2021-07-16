Entertainment
HBO’s The Last of Us features original Tommy actor, but not like Tommy • Eurogamer.net
Jeffrey Pierce, the actor behind Tommy’s voice in The Last of Us video game series, has been cast in HBO’s upcoming Last of Us TV show – but not as Tommy.
Earlier this year, Gabriel Luna was cast to play Tommy, the brother of Joel’s main character. Now Pierce has instead been cast as Perry, a rebel in a quarantine area.
Murray Bartlett and Con O’Neil were also cast in the series. Bartlett will play Frank while O’Neil will play Bill. Deadline described the characters as “two post-pandemic survivors living alone in their own isolated town.”
As fans of the game know, Bill is a character that Joel and Ellie meet on their journey. In the game, he lives alone, but he talks about Frank, one of his partners.
The show is based on the video game version of Naughty Dog from The Last of Us, which is set 20 years after a deadly virus wiped out civilization. Joel is hired to get Ellie out of a quarantine area at the Fireflies, an organization in search of a cure.
As previously announced, Pedro Pascal will assume the role of Joël. Joel’s original video game actor Troy Baker has agreed to the casting. “THIS IS the way. Full support. Full stop. I can’t wait for you to show me a side of Joel that I’ve never known Pedro,” he wrote on Instagram.
Alongside Pascal, there will be Game of Thrones colleague Bella Ramsey as Ellie.
“What starts off as a small job quickly turns into a brutal, heart-wrenching journey as they both have to travel across the United States and depend on each other to survive,” HBO revealed of the show.
Merle Dandridge, who played Marlene, the leader of the Fireflies, will reprise her role in the series. Nico Parker will play Sarah, Joel’s daughter.
Production on the series began this month and is expected to last until 2022. This season is expected to last 10 episodes. It’s unclear if this will cover all of the events of the first game.
Sources
2/ https://www.eurogamer.net/articles/2021-07-16-hbos-the-last-of-us-casts-original-tommy-actor-but-not-as-tommy
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]