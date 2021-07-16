HBO’s The Last of Us features original Tommy actor, but not like Tommy • Eurogamer.net

Jeffrey Pierce, the actor behind Tommy’s voice in The Last of Us video game series, has been cast in HBO’s upcoming Last of Us TV show – but not as Tommy.

Earlier this year, Gabriel Luna was cast to play Tommy, the brother of Joel’s main character. Now Pierce has instead been cast as Perry, a rebel in a quarantine area.

Murray Bartlett and Con O’Neil were also cast in the series. Bartlett will play Frank while O’Neil will play Bill. Deadline described the characters as “two post-pandemic survivors living alone in their own isolated town.”

As fans of the game know, Bill is a character that Joel and Ellie meet on their journey. In the game, he lives alone, but he talks about Frank, one of his partners.

The show is based on the video game version of Naughty Dog from The Last of Us, which is set 20 years after a deadly virus wiped out civilization. Joel is hired to get Ellie out of a quarantine area at the Fireflies, an organization in search of a cure.

As previously announced, Pedro Pascal will assume the role of Joël. Joel’s original video game actor Troy Baker has agreed to the casting. “THIS IS the way. Full support. Full stop. I can’t wait for you to show me a side of Joel that I’ve never known Pedro,” he wrote on Instagram.

Alongside Pascal, there will be Game of Thrones colleague Bella Ramsey as Ellie.

“What starts off as a small job quickly turns into a brutal, heart-wrenching journey as they both have to travel across the United States and depend on each other to survive,” HBO revealed of the show.

Merle Dandridge, who played Marlene, the leader of the Fireflies, will reprise her role in the series. Nico Parker will play Sarah, Joel’s daughter.

Production on the series began this month and is expected to last until 2022. This season is expected to last 10 episodes. It’s unclear if this will cover all of the events of the first game.