Morning briefing: mask warrants, a Hollywood shoot and stand-up paddleboarding

It's July 16th.

As coronavirus cases in Los Angeles continue to rise (again) and the delta variant spreads, county health officials reinstated the mandate of the mask for the interior.

The announcement was made yesterday afternoon at a press conference, and applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. The order currently has no end date, and social distancing requirements could also be back on the table if the number of cases continues to rise.

This is a moment on the bridge, said Dr Muntu Davis, LA County public health official. Have seen rates go too high. We all need to do our part to try to avoid having to do something else.

LA County has seen more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 every day over the past week, and 452 people are currently hospitalized with the virus. Young people between the ages of 18 and 29 accounted for the biggest increase in new COVID-19 cases in LA County, and black and Latino residents have the lowest vaccination rates.

Officials warned of a possible summer surge in early July, as restrictions eased and public spaces and businesses once again welcomed visitors, many of whom were unmasked. At this moment, COVID-19 cases and test positivity rates have more than doubled after the state drastically reduced its safety requirements.

A recent report found this So far, taxpayers have spent $ 12.3 billion to fight COVID-19 in California.

Los Angeles Police Officers shot and killed a man in Hollywood yesterday.

in Hollywood yesterday. In response to complaints that MPs harassed relatives of those killed by law enforcement, LA County Inspector General Max Huntsman is asking the Sheriff’s Department to be required to provide certain records.

of those killed by law enforcement, LA County Inspector General Max Huntsman is asking the Sheriff’s Department to be required to provide certain records. If the mayor of LA, Eric Garcetti, gets the post of US ambassador to India, who could take his place in the meantime?

in the meantime? As coronavirus cases climb, experts encourage everyone especially young people and those who have already contracted COVID to get vaccinated.

especially young people and those who have already contracted COVID to get vaccinated. Catalytic converters the cartridge under your car that helps reduce pollution from exhaust pipes disappeared in Southern California in increasing numbers.

in Southern California in increasing numbers. The public housing service responded to recent allegations that its website is a barrier for Asian speaking residents to overcome.

that its website is a barrier for Asian speaking residents to overcome. Jos Norrington was paroled in February after serving 13 years for crimes committed at the age of 22, he is determined to show the council that he made the right decision.

after serving 13 years for crimes committed at the age of 22, he is determined to show the council that he made the right decision. A talent agent once told Pete Gustin that he would never work in the entertainment business because he is blind, but Gustin persevered.

Weekend readings

There’s a lot going on in the world right now, and it’s hard enough to keep up with our day-to-day lives, let alone stay on top of the news. But if you’ve got some time this weekend, here’s what you might have missed:

BAC + USC The medical center has a history of forced sterilizations, mainly of Latinas who have been admitted to give birth. ( The Eastside )

With the Mayor Eric Garcetti may have left town for India, mired in a scandal involving allegations of sexual harassment against a former close aide. ( LAist )

South of LA the leaders demand that the city be held responsible for a huge explosion of fireworks, which were detonated by the LAPD. ( LAist )

It is unusually wet in LA, and here’s why. ( LAist )

A new, Black-owned social media app aims to build community. ( LA Watts Times )

Researchers doubt the existence of a mass exodus from California, despite persistent rumors. ( LAist )

Raw sewage the spill left a mile-long stretch of the Pacific impassable. ( LAist )

Drinking at Disneyland is a singular pleasure. Here’s everything you can find there, from alcoholic Dole whips to Baby Yoda-inspired creations. ( LAist )

Before leaving … This week’s outdoor choice: stand-up paddleboarding

People enjoy standup paddle boarding on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Jan. 4, 2014. (YASUYOSHI CHIBA / AFP via Getty Images / AFP)

This week, the outdoor adventure takes us to the coast for stand-up paddleboarding. The calm waters of Marina del Rey make it a popular spot in LA, with rentals and lessons available from SUP Pro Shop and the Paddle method . In Orange County, Pirate Coast Paddle Company in Newport Beach offers an LED Night Tour (not for beginners) in addition to lessons and rentals.

