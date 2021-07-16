Entertainment
Josh Peck addresses Drake Bell, pleads guilty to endangering children
Josh Peck spoke about his Former co-star Drake Bell has pleaded guilty to endangering children, describing her as heartbreaking and disappointing.
Bell, who starred on the popular Nickelodeon show Drake & Josh with Peck, was sentenced to two years probation after pleading guilty to child endangerment, fourth degree felony and a charge of offense of disseminating information harmful to minors.
The actor avoided jail after appearing virtually in Cleveland court, where he was sentenced to two years probation and 200 hours of community service.
Peck says Variety of charges: It is upsetting and it is an unfortunate situation.
It’s disappointing.
The 34-year-old starred alongside Bell, 35, on their show Drake & Josh from 2004 to 2007, and in three TV dramas based on the series.
He followed stepbrothers Drake Parker (Bell) and Josh Nichols (Peck) as they lived together despite opposing personalities.
The series, which was picked up after starring together on The Amanda Show, also starred Nancy Sullivan, Jonathan Goldstein, and Miranda Cosgrove.
Drake & Josh star Bell appeared in a virtual court in Cleveland on Monday.
He is forbidden to contact the victim, who accused the actor of treating her from the age of 12 and sexually assaulting her when she was 15.
Speaking briefly before his conviction, Bell said: I accept this plea because my conduct was bad. I’m sorry the victim was injured in any way, but that was obviously not my intention.
I took this matter very, very seriously. And again, I just want to apologize to her and anyone else who may have been affected by my actions.
Now 19, the victim said: I chose to write this statement because I want justice above all else. The only time the accused appeared in court in person was on June 3 for his arraignment, before the media found out about the case.
He appeared in court today on Zoom instead of appearing in person. It doesn’t surprise me and shows how cowardly he is, but I’m not a coward.
