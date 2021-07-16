South Australian arts to be featured in Hollywood and Edinburgh Fringe





A digital destination for live performances, Black Box Live will air shows from the Adelaides Bakehouse Theater to screenings at Hollywood Fringe and will be available on demand for Edinburgh Fringe in August. An Adelaide institution typically located in the Botanical Garden during Adelaide Fringe, Black Box Live has adapted and evolved in parallel with the changing social conditions presented by Covid-19 to continue to create and share art with the public. Black Box Live Artistic Director Joanne Hartstone said: The pandemic presented us with a challenge earlier this year, one that required creative thinking and problem solving. The result has been a portable model for performance where we can present shows partially or exclusively online depending on conditions, without compromising performance quality or production values. Through the use of cutting edge film and broadcast technology, Black Box Live has been able to provide a safe and accessible way for people to consume live art and performance in a virtual setting. After producing the world’s largest streaming event as part of Adelaide Fringe in February and March 2021, Black Box Live’s streaming capabilities have been tried and tested to produce a standard in-theater dynamic viewing experience. Hartstone said: Adapting our profession to a virtual platform has allowed us to engage freely with the international art scene at a time when this does not happen to Australians. Adelaide audiences will be able to attend live performances at the Bakehouse Theater while Hollywood audiences will be able to attend movie screenings or watch online from their homes. Viewings of the Edinburgh Fringe will be exclusively online to reflect social conditions in the UK. Presenting simultaneously in this triumvirate of festivals is a world first and makes Black Box Live the leader of the new era of digital theater. The Black Box Live program includes a collection of 6 critically acclaimed shows across theater, cabaret and variety, dance and physical theater, including the famous The Girl Who Jumped Off The Hollywood Sign which won the Adelaide Fringe 2017 Made in Adelaide Award, and Still Alive (and Kicking) which won the Edinburgh Fringe Award earlier this year at Adelaide Fringe. Program: The Girl Who Jumped off the Hollywood Sign by Hartstone-Kitney Productions

The Breast is Yet to Come by Amelia Ryan

The Reichstag is on fire by Hart stone-Kitney Productions

EGG movement by Erin Fowler

Spaces Between Us + Satori by Lewis Major

Gill Hicks Still Alive (and Kicking) Season details Location: Bakehouse Theater

Date: Aug 12-29-21

For more information click HERE

