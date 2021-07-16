Jason Sudeikis: actor shows his support for English footballers who are victims of racial violence





At the Season 2 premiere event of his Apple TV sitcom “Ted Lasso,” Sudeikis showed her support for Saka, Sancho and Rashford by wearing a black sweatshirt with the players’ names on the front.

Sudeikis co-wrote and starred in the comedy show, which stars a small-scale football coach who is hired to coach a professional football team in England, although he has no previous experience in the sport.

The actor landed an Emmy nomination on Tuesday for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for the series, which debuted on Apple TV + in August 2020.

“Huge love for Jason Sudeikis’ sweatshirt in the Ted Lasso Season 2 premiere tonight. It shows that, like his character, he truly understands that the football in his heart is about human kindness. ” Roger Bennett tweeted, co-host of the popular NBC television show and the “Men in Blazers” podcast. Racist abuse online Before and during Euros 2020, England players knelt before each of their matches in a show of unity in the fight against racism and inequality. This caused anger among sections of the English fanbase, and some supporters booed as the players knelt. And after the Euro 2020 final loss to Italy on Sunday, players faced racist abuse online, which was described by team manager Gareth Southgate as “unforgivable”. London Metropolitan Police said they were investigating the “unacceptable” social media comments on Instagram and Twitter, while UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also condemned the racist abuse. Striker Rashford has repeatedly emphasized the racist abuse he suffered throughout his career. “I have become a sport where I expect to read things written about myself. Whether it’s the color of my skin, where I grew up or, more recently, how I decide to spend my time off the field, ”Rashford posted on Twitter Monday. Rashford, who missed a penalty in the final match, wrote he could receive “criticism for my performance all day, my penalty wasn’t good enough, he should have come in, but I’ll never apologize for who I am and where I came from. “ In the hours following England’s defeat to Italy, a mural in honor of Rashford was vandalized with graffiti in Manchester, UK. The artwork commemorated the Manchester United player’s work in tackling child food poverty. It features the quote: “Be proud to know that your struggle will play the biggest part in your goal. Greater Manchester Police said on Thursday: “Although the content of the vandalism is not racial in nature, officers are keeping an open mind as to the motive for the degradation of the artwork,” and added that ‘it had since been restored.

CNN Sport’s Ben Morse contributed reporting.

