Buddy Valastro on hand injury, “Buddy vs. Duff”, “the sweetest” Gigi Hadid

The pastry chef reveals he fears his hand injury is holding him back, the cake that made him cry this season and more about his budding friendship with Hadid. (Modified for length and clarity.)

Question: Were you worried that your hand injury would put you at a disadvantage for “Buddy vs. Duff”?

Friend Valastro: Honestly, I was so worried that not only would I put myself at a disadvantage, but baking is really what I am in my life. If I couldn’t do it to the level where I was able to do it, I don’t know how I would have felt about it. This could have been, for me, the last season of cake contests that I would have ever done. I’m not the type of guy who wants to do it on the sidelines and be the coach.

Q: You are defending your crown from last year. How much did you want to be the winner again this season?

Valastro: It was less about winning for me. Rather, it was about being able to overcome my hand injury. I was mentally prepared to win or lose. Of course you want to do the best you can, but Duff and his team did an amazing job last season. I have enormous respect for them and for what they can do.

Q: Did you have a favorite challenge this season?

Valastro: The final was by far my favorite cake we’ve made, (it) ranked among the top three cakes we’ve ever made as a team, in baking history, in my life … it was a perfect cake. So the looks, the special effects, it was clean, it was big. That was all. Monsters was the theme, and we made a nuclear dinosaur. It was like 21 (feet) long. It probably weighs, I would say, around 1,500 to 2,000 pounds, and you had all these tips made out of popped sugar that we were lighting up. There have only been two cakes in my life that I made that I cried. And I looked at this cake, and it was just perfect, and I was so proud of my team, I got moved.

Q: Speaking of tears, Gigi hadidsaid she was crying upon receipt of one of your cakes. What was it like to learn that she is such a huge fan?

Valastro: She is the sweetest and kindest person. Do you know how they say people are beautiful inside? As beautiful as she is on the outside, I think she is even more beautiful on the inside. She was so gracious and so kind. It was funny, because she really won me over. She met me and she cried. I got picked up because I still don’t feel like a celebrity. But she grew up watching “Cake Boss” with her family. We made a cake together. She’s actually incredibly talented at what she does too. She is an artist and she is very creative. His cake is very good. But we just spent the whole afternoon together, and she was so cool, so down to earth.

