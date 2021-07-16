Entertainment
21 top-grossing Bollywood movies of the 21st century
Bollywood is a very charming (read: money) movie-making machine known for producing one movie after another. While some miss the mark by far, there are a few movies that are proving to be very box office gross.
Whether it’s to join the 100 cr club or break all records, here are some films that have enjoyed commercial success throughout the 2000s.
1.Mohabbatein (2000) -90 crores
The multi-starrerromantic drama which has had such celebrities as Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Jugal Hansraj and others was a major box office success. When calculated, the film earned 90 crore worldwide.
2.Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham … (2001) -136.6 crores
by Karan Johar K3G broke all Box Office records and earned a staggering 136.6 crore worldwide. While the film’s budget was only 40 crores, it proved to be very profitable both in India and abroad. He even beatGadar: Ek Prem Katha which was the biggest of the same year.
3. Devdas (2002) -102 crores
Based on the novel of the same name by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, the film had Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai in mind with Madhuri Dixit. Upon its release, it earned 102 crores worldwide and was dubbed the highest paying movie of the year.
4.Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) -86.9 crore
Produced by Yash Johar and written by Karan Johar, Kal Ho Naa Ho was a great success. It generated a turnover of 86.9 crore worldwide.
5.Veer-Zaara (2004) -97.64 crores
According toIndia ticket office, Veer-Zaaramakes a world gross of 97.64 crore. Starring SRK and Preity Zinta, the romantic period film was based on the story of two doomed lovers from India and Pakistan.
6.No entry (2005) -74.13 crores
With Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta and many others, Prohibited entry was the top performing film of 2005. It made a deal of 74.13 crore. The film was an official remake of a Tamil movie called Charlie Chaplin.
7. Dhoom 2 (2006) -150 crores
The year 2006 saw the release of some of the highest grossing films such as Fanaa, Don, and Basanti Rank but the one who was at the top of the list was Hrithik Roshan starrer Cursed 2. The film raised 150 crores worldwide.
8. Om Shanti Om (2007) -215 crores
About Shanti was more than just a movie, it was a celebration. The cameos, the stars, the songs, the iconic dialogue, it all left audiences wanting more. The film performed so well that it became the highest grossing film of 2007 and earned 215 crore worldwide.
9.Ghajini (2008) -232 crores
Turning around the story of SanjaySinghania, Ghajini is the remake of a Tamil movie which in turn is a remake of a Hollywood movie namedMemento. Starring Aamir Khan and Asin, the film was so successful nationally that it was the first to cross the 100 crore mark. The film earned 232 crore worldwide in just TWO weeks.
10.3 Idiots (2009) -459.96 crores
Just after Ghajini, Aamir3 idiots was another success. The film earned 459.96 crore worldwide. Abroad, the film grossed 186 crore.
11.Dabangg (2010) -230.93 crores
According to Bollywood Hungama, Dabanggwon up to 230.93 crore worldwide. On day one, the film opened at 14.5 crore in net collections, making it the highest opening of all time nationwide.
12. Bodyguard (2011) -234 crores
Bodyguard has beenanother highest grossing film from Salman Khan. He earned 234 crores worldwide and even broke the highest opening record which was previously held by Dabangg.
13.Ek Tha Tiger (2012) -334.39 crores
Ek Tha Tigerearned 334.39 crore at the box office. This film also joined the club of 100 cr. It has done well overseas despite being banned in Pakistan. In just 5 days after its release, the film grossed 36.3 crore in the overseas market.
14.Dhoom 3 (2013) -589.02 crores
Aamir Khan stole the show and broke records again in his film Dhoom 3earned 589.02 crore worldwide. This made it the very first film to hit the 500 cr mark.
15. PK (2014) -832 crores
Yet another film that rocked the Box Office was package. Starring Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma and Sushant Singh Rajput, the film surpassed Dhoom 3 making a deal of 832 crore. Now that’s what we’re talking about.
16.Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) -969.06 crores
WhenBajrangi Bhaijaan came out, he broke all records collecting a worldwide income of 969.06 crore. The film received an overwhelming response both at home and abroad.
17. Dangal (2016) -2,024 crores
Based on the life of the Phogat sisters, Dangal was the highest grossing film of 2016. It grossed 2,024 crore, of which 538.03 crore was collected in India alone. The film had an incredible star-studded cast of Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Aamir Khan.
18. Secret Superstar (2017) -977 crores
After Dangal, Aamir Khan delivered another blow –Secret Superstar. The film earned 977 crores worldwide. The film tells the story of a teenager who dreams of being a singer. It also addresses social issues such as domestic violence.
19.Sanju (2018) -586.85 crores
Sanju was based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. The film portrays his struggle with drug addiction and his association with the Bombay bombings in 1993. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal and of course Anushka Sharma, the film grossed 586.85 crore worldwide.
20. War (2019) -475.5 crores
Starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, the film joined the 100 crore club in just three days after its release. Speaking of the gross world total, War earned 475.5 crore.
21.Tanhaji (2020) – 367.65 crores
Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji was released some time before the pandemic hit us. It was the highest grossing film of the year and earned 367.65 crore.
Man, these Bollywood movies really make a ridiculous amount of money.
Sources
2/ https://www.scoopwhoop.com/entertainment/21-highest-grossing-bollywood-movies-of-the-21st-century/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]