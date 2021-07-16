21 top-grossing Bollywood movies of the 21st century

Bollywood is a very charming (read: money) movie-making machine known for producing one movie after another. While some miss the mark by far, there are a few movies that are proving to be very box office gross.

Whether it’s to join the 100 cr club or break all records, here are some films that have enjoyed commercial success throughout the 2000s.

1.Mohabbatein (2000) -90 crores

The multi-starrerromantic drama which has had such celebrities as Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Jugal Hansraj and others was a major box office success. When calculated, the film earned 90 crore worldwide.

2.Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham … (2001) -136.6 crores

by Karan Johar K3G broke all Box Office records and earned a staggering 136.6 crore worldwide. While the film’s budget was only 40 crores, it proved to be very profitable both in India and abroad. He even beatGadar: Ek Prem Katha which was the biggest of the same year.

3. Devdas (2002) -102 crores

Based on the novel of the same name by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, the film had Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai in mind with Madhuri Dixit. Upon its release, it earned 102 crores worldwide and was dubbed the highest paying movie of the year.

4.Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003) -86.9 crore

Produced by Yash Johar and written by Karan Johar, Kal Ho Naa Ho was a great success. It generated a turnover of 86.9 crore worldwide.

5.Veer-Zaara (2004) -97.64 crores

According toIndia ticket office, Veer-Zaaramakes a world gross of 97.64 crore. Starring SRK and Preity Zinta, the romantic period film was based on the story of two doomed lovers from India and Pakistan.

6.No entry (2005) -74.13 crores

With Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta and many others, Prohibited entry was the top performing film of 2005. It made a deal of 74.13 crore. The film was an official remake of a Tamil movie called Charlie Chaplin.

7. Dhoom 2 (2006) -150 crores

The year 2006 saw the release of some of the highest grossing films such as Fanaa, Don, and Basanti Rank but the one who was at the top of the list was Hrithik Roshan starrer Cursed 2. The film raised 150 crores worldwide.

8. Om Shanti Om (2007) -215 crores

About Shanti was more than just a movie, it was a celebration. The cameos, the stars, the songs, the iconic dialogue, it all left audiences wanting more. The film performed so well that it became the highest grossing film of 2007 and earned 215 crore worldwide.

9.Ghajini (2008) -232 crores

Turning around the story of SanjaySinghania, Ghajini is the remake of a Tamil movie which in turn is a remake of a Hollywood movie namedMemento. Starring Aamir Khan and Asin, the film was so successful nationally that it was the first to cross the 100 crore mark. The film earned 232 crore worldwide in just TWO weeks.

10.3 Idiots (2009) -459.96 crores

Just after Ghajini, Aamir3 idiots was another success. The film earned 459.96 crore worldwide. Abroad, the film grossed 186 crore.

11.Dabangg (2010) -230.93 crores

According to Bollywood Hungama, Dabanggwon up to 230.93 crore worldwide. On day one, the film opened at 14.5 crore in net collections, making it the highest opening of all time nationwide.

12. Bodyguard (2011) -234 crores

Bodyguard has beenanother highest grossing film from Salman Khan. He earned 234 crores worldwide and even broke the highest opening record which was previously held by Dabangg.

13.Ek Tha Tiger (2012) -334.39 crores

Ek Tha Tigerearned 334.39 crore at the box office. This film also joined the club of 100 cr. It has done well overseas despite being banned in Pakistan. In just 5 days after its release, the film grossed 36.3 crore in the overseas market.

14.Dhoom 3 (2013) -589.02 crores

Aamir Khan stole the show and broke records again in his film Dhoom 3earned 589.02 crore worldwide. This made it the very first film to hit the 500 cr mark.

15. PK (2014) -832 crores

Yet another film that rocked the Box Office was package. Starring Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma and Sushant Singh Rajput, the film surpassed Dhoom 3 making a deal of 832 crore. Now that’s what we’re talking about.

16.Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015) -969.06 crores

WhenBajrangi Bhaijaan came out, he broke all records collecting a worldwide income of 969.06 crore. The film received an overwhelming response both at home and abroad.

17. Dangal (2016) -2,024 crores

Based on the life of the Phogat sisters, Dangal was the highest grossing film of 2016. It grossed 2,024 crore, of which 538.03 crore was collected in India alone. The film had an incredible star-studded cast of Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, and Aamir Khan.

18. Secret Superstar (2017) -977 crores

After Dangal, Aamir Khan delivered another blow –Secret Superstar. The film earned 977 crores worldwide. The film tells the story of a teenager who dreams of being a singer. It also addresses social issues such as domestic violence.

19.Sanju (2018) -586.85 crores

Sanju was based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. The film portrays his struggle with drug addiction and his association with the Bombay bombings in 1993. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal and of course Anushka Sharma, the film grossed 586.85 crore worldwide.

20. War (2019) -475.5 crores

Starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff, the film joined the 100 crore club in just three days after its release. Speaking of the gross world total, War earned 475.5 crore.

21.Tanhaji (2020) – 367.65 crores

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji was released some time before the pandemic hit us. It was the highest grossing film of the year and earned 367.65 crore.

Man, these Bollywood movies really make a ridiculous amount of money.