Black Widow actor says he’s playing MCU’s first mutant





Actor Olivier Richters says his appearance in Marvel’s Black Widow saw him play the MCU’s first confirmed mutant, Ursa Major. Speaking on Instagram, Richter said, “Marvel Black Widow is out! After two years, I can finally say who my character is: Ursa Major: the first mutant (X-Men) to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.” “When the production on set told me who I really was in Black Widow, I shed tears in my hotel room,” he continued, “because my movie dream became reality: be an official comic book superhero. [sic]. I can only hope Marvel will bring Ursa back to great shape. “ If confirmed, this marks a watershed moment for the MCU mutants associated with the X-Men series, which Marvel Studios couldn’t use until Disney acquired Fox in 2019. While comic book characters Notorious mutants, such as Wanda Maximoff, appeared in Before the MCU movies, their stories have been rewritten. Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige has hinted at adding mutants to the MCU before, but we haven’t seen them appear yet. Well, until now I guess. Have you seen Marvel’s Black Widow? YES NO As to who Ursa Major is, I’ll let Richter explain, “Ursa is part of the Winter Guard, known to be ‘Russia’s response to the Avengers’. His power transforms him into an incredible bear, transcending the size of the Hulk. Ursa appears several times in the comics [fighting] Wolverine and Hulk. “ Ursa appears in a short scene from Black Widow, having a standoff with David Harbor’s Red Guardian. While he doesn’t take on the anthropomorphic bear form he can in the comics, the Red Guardian calls him a “big bear” as he walks away. Ursa Major in Avengers Vol. 8 # 10 (Source: Merveille) It might just be a simple Easter Egg for fans, but it could mark the start of the larger X-Men universe coming to the MCU. We guessed how Phase 4 might set the stage for the Mutants last year. We actually thought we might have seen our first X-Men crossover in WandaVision earlier this year, but it actually turned out to be… a pretty stupid joke. If this is the start of the Marvel Movie Mutants, it would likely still be the smaller of two major changes to the Cinematic Universe, after Loki’s finale introduced a major change to the MCU. Joe Skrebels is the editor of IGN News. Follow him on Twitter. Any advice to give us? Want to discuss a possible story? Please send an email to [email protected].

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ign.com/articles/black-widow-mcu-mutants-ursa-major The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos