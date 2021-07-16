Cannes still counts, despite everything

The start of this year, the Cannes Film Festival has been the most stressful I have ever experienced. The combination of COVID fears and the extremely humid heat of July hit me like an out of control mega-yacht. What was I doing here? Was it all a terrible mistake? This mood was shared by many colleagues I spoke to at the start of last week, all of us tripping over Bambi’s legs after so many months out of the rhythm of the film festival.

But then I went to see my first movie here, Nadav Lapids Aheds knee, and I immediately remembered the potential of this festival for true greatness. I was frustrated and sweaty and already ready to give up. I had been taken off the line for wearing shorts so I had to go back to my apartment to change and then go back to the theater and yet there was the beautiful presentation of the Cannes logo marked on the music of introduction of the traditional festival (Camille Saint-Sanss Laquarium), then the roaring explosion of the Lapids opening scene. What a happy jolt it was to sit down in front of such an imminent cinema, to arrive with what seemed like a real heavy weight.

Everyone said a version of the same thing. The opening night ceremonies were devoted to the great comeback to life, to the movies, to the opulence and ridiculous formality that Cannes revel in (and preserve with increasingly damaging effect). We were back, and how weird it was, but also how awesome it was. We were tested for COVID every other day (those of us who weren’t vaccinated in the EU, anyway), and masks were mandatory indoors. There was creeping stress about the delta variant lurking around every interaction. But we were doing something so different from anything we’ve done in the last 18 months that it was briefly, perhaps recklessly, possible to forget all of that real world stuff.

Of course, that experience has varied. Some people here started out uncomfortable and only got worse; my coworkers withdrew from socializing and I saw a lot more masks worn outside in the second week of the festival than in the first. Although it is difficult to say who was a masked festival goer and who was just a spectator: Cannes is normally in May, before the start of the high tourist season. This is not the case this year. The combination of the steady summer demographic swell and the craziness of the European Cup finals essentially made the festival an afterthought in the eyes of the Cannes crowd, with the festival only visible for the traffic jams it has had. provoked and the occasional celebrity sightings. I can’t wait for Cannes to return to its usual May slot when it can really fill the city in a way that I’m sure locals feel but are at least used to.

I say the occasional celebrity watching because it wasn’t a terribly starry year in Cannes. A lot of talent has stayed at home or stepped out of hotel suites just to attend very private and exclusive parties. Bigger and slightly more accessible parties, usually where real elbow rubbing is possible, have been in short supply this year. Beach clubs were crowded with regular visitors to Cannes, unguarded by young publicists with iPads pushing away desperate people in formal wear. The more casual evenings I went to outdoors were actually quite charming, calm and conversational, and even comfortable.

However, the party scene is only a secondary metric to measure success, at least, normal in Cannes. The movies, of course, are what matters, and this year’s selection offered plenty to be excited about. There were daring and newsworthy films like Julia ducournaufilthy, Euro-cronenbergian Titanium and Paul Verhoeven17th century religious sexfest Benedetta. Cunnilingus featured prominently in Benedetta and in many other films, it is always important to have a Cannes trend! maybe more particularly in the opening night movie, Leos Caraxs wild musical Annette. These films produced the chatter that you won’t believe until you see it that keeps festivals going, that locates Cannes as a place of conversation in industry and on social media.

Less bold tariffs also made lasting impressions. There was the beautiful pain of Joachim Triers The worst person in the world, And the one of Joanna hoggsThe Remembrance Part II. The audience fell in love Ryusuke hamaguchis Drive my car, a three-hour adaptation of a Haruki Murakami story about grief and Chekhov. Crowd fun Casablanca Beats, from the Moroccan director Nabil Ayouch, played in praise, as did Asghar Farhadimoral thriller A hero and Mia Hansen-Lveis calm, nostalgic Bergman Island, a film about making and watching films.

There was an appropriate amount of meta-narrative in this year’s lineup, with the performers taking stock of themselves and their passions, and us in the audience, thinking to ourselves, ruminating on the common crazy belief that has ushered us in. brought here when we probably should have waited another year. . It was sort of both a pensive and frenzied Cannes at the same time, a reflection of the mix of stasis and lingering alarm of the COVID era.