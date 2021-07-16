Jason Sudeikis hailed as the real Ted Lasso | Entertainment





Jason Sudeikis has been hailed as a true Ted Lasso. The 45-year-old actor created and stars in the series about a relentlessly positive and caring American football coach who takes over a British football team and Jason has proven to share certain traits with the main character when he sends a note sincere to a journalist after the death of his father. Senior Uproxx entertainment writer Mike Ryan revealed that three years ago, when he interviewed Jason about his movie “Kodachrome” – about a man trying to heal his breakup with his dying father – he revealed that his own father had recently passed away. Following the interview, Jason wrote him a wonderful email, in which he thanked him for having had the courage to share his grief. Jason wrote: “I just wanted to drop you a quick note and let you know that I am so sorry for your loss. And thank you for feeling comfortable enough with me to share. Please, s ‘please have no regrets about doing it. “It is important and f ****** necessary for us human beings to do this. Connect. Share. And not worry too much about the outcome of such bravery. Especially the men of the world. Our generation is the first to ‘get’ this notion, but damn it, I’d love to try and be the first generation of guys to ‘live’ the notion too. So let’s both keep trying to be on this ‘side of’. the story “shall we go?” Referring to the “Four Rolls of Kodachrome” – Kodak’s high-quality film – in the film that the protagonist’s father asks him to develop before his death, Jason wrote: “I wish you all the luck and openness in the universe to find the ‘Four Kodachrome scrolls’ your own father left you. Because he did. It’s out there. I know it is. “The only thing I want you to consider though, is that it might not be physically ‘out there’ because it might actually live inside of you. And through you. And just accept that. possibility could be where and when the “discovery” happens. “You see deep into things for a living. Allow yourself the experience of doing this for yourself, for yourself. “Alright man. Be well. Always good to see you and talk to you.”

