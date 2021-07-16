5 times Bollywood heroes gave us a glimpse into their brave beard game

A Men’s Beard Guide: Break the hustle and bustle and embrace the many on-trend styles to make you look dapper.

Having a great hairdressing day is an accepted standard that people should perpetually pursue. But what does a good beard day look like? Suave indeed! Beards can easily make or break a look, acting as a glue that can create a look adding more charm to the outfit. Have you met men who give full attention to the care of their beard? Scream it in their ears, you’re objective, man. That being said, taming a shaggy beard takes time and requires skill to shape it well.

Whether you’re in a team, messy, or in between, we’ve rounded up a few remarkable men who showed us what the incredible looks like through their super-cool beards. We were doing our best to stay calm because we can’t take our eyes off them. Discover the modification!

If you browse Haider actor Shahid Kapoors Instagram, you probably will never be able to exist. You will be captivated by the fashion and beard lessons of this star. He stepped up his floral outfit by perfecting the Verdi beard style where the sharp, pointy edges of the mustache take center stage.

The word eccentric can only mean one thing and that must be the actor of Band Baaja Baaraat. While Ranveer Singhs love for brightly colored outfits is known, his beard styles are just as dashing. Need one incredible proof to pull off the standard Copstash mustache but with a little stubble? Screenshot of this look, already!

Sardar Ka’s grandson Arjun Kapoor served as a tip to highlight your jawline through the beard with a soul patch below the lip. The boxed beard gives a sophisticated and elegant look that will go well with any outfit.

If goatee isn’t your cup of tea, go for a full beard without thinking twice. Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan preferred to keep his style maintenance free and looked fashionable with a pair of sunglasses. Don’t we all like a messy mood now?

Does a clean shaven look say done and dusted off for you? A short stubble style will work best for you. Coolie # 1 star Varun Dhawan has made a statement on how to rock the almost beardless look.

