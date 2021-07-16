Lane County Fair 2021 set to entertain crowds tired by pandemic





Nelly may be full, but attendees still have plenty of opportunity to get their food, swing, and ride (maybe not in that order) at the upcoming Lane County Fair. Starting Wednesday, the 2021 Live Fair will return in person with rides, food, livestock, and attractions, including new and standard carnival entertainment; a cultural array of meats, fried dishes and sweets; comedy and magic shows for children; freestyle motocross; and pig racing and live music on local and community stages. After having fun in the sun, multi-genre musicians will take the stage to serene the audience live under the descending rays. Lane County Fair What: New food, wild rides, diverse attractions, animal auctions, and varied music are arriving again at Lane Events Center. When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Wednesday July 21 to Sunday July 25 Or: 796 W. 13th Ave., Lane Events Center Tickets: $ 9 daily admission for adults, separate rides and stage shows; 541-682-4292 or atthefair.com. After a 2020 event canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, planners at the show spent months developing various plans aligned with possible social health regulations. Our intention was not to fall behind or lose the opportunity to have a fair, so we kept walking away, said Rachel Bivens, Marketing Manager for Lane County Fair. We had an A, B, C, and D plan, which all fell into different categories and different types of guidelines. Aside from health guidelines and adjusting the space for extreme cleaning, the nature of the live entertainment industry made it easy to align with protocols. COFFEE 541:New summer music from Eugene, national artists to discover Gallery:Oregon Jamboree Music Festival Saturday July 31 Headliners The events industry is one where customer safety is paramount, Bivens said. It is nothing new for us to look for ways to maintain safety and cleanliness. We are always looking to improve and be more efficient. Bivens said it will be an event where people can expect the same wonderful things they expect year after year. Four of the five national groups slated for 2020, for example, are on the list for this year. Wednesday will open things up with sweet southern rock from Spartanburg, SC, Marshall Tucker Band, who will approach their 50th anniversary together in 2022. Modern country rulebreakers Big & Rich arrive Thursday ahead of Nelly’s sold-out show on Saturday and Transcendent country star Carly Pearce ends things up on Sunday. And arriving in the midst of the hubbub,Jefferson spaceshiplands on Friday. Veteran Starships crew member David Freiberg joined Jefferson Airplane in 1972. After a 20-year interregnum starting in 1985, the former Jefferson Airplane keyboardist and songwriter joined the group at the invitation of the deceased. co-founder Paul Kastners in 2005 at a Marin County concert. Freiberg has since provided guitar licks and supporting vocals. And at 83, it doesn’t get old. Instead of experiencing what I was before (where I felt I didn’t fit in) I just sat down and it was a lot of fun, Freiberg said. They asked me if I wanted to play the next gig. And suddenly, I’ve done it all since then. The group’s 2020 album, Setting Sun, finds topsychedelic roots steeped in socially conscious lyrics that have arisen during turbulent times. The EP’s single Its About Time, for example, has been co-written by founding member Grace Slick and singer Cathy Richardson since 2007. The old whites have had their turn, sings Richardson. Thousands of years, what have we learned? This causes change, Freiberg said. Where music can hold a message, it remains a universal offering for Jefferson Starship. Even the police at their recent show in West Virginia were grooving at the end of the night and even ended up thanking the band for the show, according to Freiberg. People are just people. We don’t do anything other than play music, Freiberg said. We just get people to connect, talk to each other and realize that everyone is living their life. With around 5,600 local exhibits (according to Bivens) entering the Lane County Youth Fair and pageant and auctions, there is plenty of experience for the experience from Wednesday through Sunday next week. atthefair.com. Community stage 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday;atthefair.com/perform Strong points Poetic State Productions, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday: 11 local artists playing pop, soul, R&B, hip-hop and Christian rap. Featured artists include Shoulders, Tiffany Hill, Zem and Nuborne along with others who will also be attending a post-show meetup; www.facebook.com/poeticstate

McKayla Marie, 4 pm Saturday: The singer-songwriter has returned to her hometown of Eugene armed with traditional country tunes exploring land, love and family; mckaylamariemusic.com Follow Matt on Instagram @ CAFÉ_541. Questions or comments? Send him an e-mail [email protected]Want more stories like this?Subscribeto gain unlimited access and support local journalism.

