“Hollywood Ripper” Michael Gargiulo to be Sentenced Today – CBS Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The so-called “Hollywood Ripper” faces death when sentenced on Friday.

A jury recommended Michael Gargiulo’s death, but earlier this year he begged a judge to spare his life.

Gargiulo was convicted of the 2001 murder of 22-year-old Ashley Ellerin – who was killed just hours before she was about to have a date with actor Ashton Kutcher – and the murder in 2005 by Maria Bruno, a 32-year-old woman. mother of four young children. He was also convicted of the attempted murder of Michelle Murphy in 2008 and is awaiting trial in Illinois, where he was charged in 2011 with the murder of an 18-year-old woman.

Ellerin was found stabbed dozens of times and nearly beheaded, while Bruno’s body was mutilated as she slept, prosecutors said at the trial. Due to the violent nature of the murders, the killer has been dubbed the “Hollywood Ripper”. But prosecutor Dan Akemon said he looked more like the “boy next door,” noting that he lived near all of his victims and appeared to be obsessed with them before their murders.

Gargiulo was tried under the previous administration of Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey. A judge refused to allow a statement by current District Attorney George Gascon, who opposes the death penalty, to be read before the sentencing hearing.