Visions episodes will take place after Episode IX

Hiroyuki Imaishi’s episode “The Twins” follows two twins who were raised to the Dark Side of the Force by the remnants of the Imperial Army after Episode IX. Kenji Kamiyama’s episode “The Ninth Jedi” focuses on what happened to the Jedi after Episode IX through the lens of a brand new character.
For now, no canon story takes place after Episode IX, and the non-canon LEGO Star Wars Vacation Special is one of the only stories to partially unfold around this time. Since it appears that Star Wars: Visions won’t be canon, it’s fascinating that some of the early post-Episode IX the stories to tell will not be canon.
This is a good thing from a storytelling standpoint. the Visions The creators were told that their stories didn’t need to fit into the established timeline, so they already had a lot of creative freedom to get started. Since the Galaxy after Episode IX is a blank slate right now, it gives the creators of those specific episodes even more freedom to tell the stories they want to tell without worrying about contradicting existing characters and stories. .
It also leaves all options on the tables for when Lucasfilm inevitably starts telling post-Episode IX canon stories. In fact, if the characters and stories of “The Twins” and “The Ninth Jedi” resonate with fans, there is always the possibility that these characters and stories are part of the canon. Lucasfilm could also potentially use these episodes to assess whether there is significant fan interest in exploring stories around this time.
Either way, it’s a surprising and exciting choice to have Visions episodes taking place after episode IX.
