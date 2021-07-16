“It’s great to see Bollywood filmmakers go beyond scripts and stereotypical characters,” Sai Tamhankar!

Over the decades, Bollywood has gone through many phases. From larger-than-life stories, from biopics of known and unsung heroes to movie remakes and stereotypical story tropes, movie fanatics have seen it all. Thanks to the rise of OTT platforms, many filmmakers have the opportunity to experiment with stories and characters, which could have been a hindrance on the big screen.

Actress Sai Tamhankar, who is preparing for the release of her other Bollywood film, Mimi, reveals that it is great to work with filmmakers who want to explore beyond the horizon of stereotypes. She says, “It’s great to see Bollywood filmmakers go beyond stereotypical scripts and characters. We as an audience have seen the same story tropes over and over again, which is getting pretty boring. With today’s generation being so quick to speak out against hypocrisies and share their comments about a film, filmmakers want to explore beyond the horizon of stereotypes. Even the actors want to bring out stories of people who have been repressed by society. “

Sai plays an essential role in Mimi. Speaking about what the film entails, Sai shares, “Working with the entire Mimi team has been a great experience. Laxman sir really knows how to appease an audience with quirky characters and touching storylines. Even though everyone knows that motherhood is a godsend, people are unaware of the forms of pregnancy. We need to educate people that becoming a mother should never be tied to whether women are married or not. I love the way my character has been shaped throughout the movie. I hope I can be a part of more stories like this that will be both informative and entertaining in the future. “

This is not the first time that Sai has honored us with such a beautiful character. She has already worked in Bollywood films like Hunterrr, Love Sonia, Ghajini, Solo and Black & White.

Produced by Maddock Original by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi follows the journey of a surrogate mother. Starring Kriti Sanon, Sai Tamhankar, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, and Supriya Pathak in key roles, the film is set to premiere on Netflix and Jio Cinema starting July 30, 2021.