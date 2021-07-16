Entertainment
Black Widow Easter Egg confirms the X-Men in the MCU – Inside the Magic
Black Widow is currently in theaters and available on Disney + with Premier Access. It’s been a long wait for Marvel fans to return to the MCU, and now they’re bursting with options like the new original series now streaming as Loki and WandaVision.
With all of this talk about the new Marvel Cinematic Multiverse, some fans are hoping that means the X-Men are coming to the MCU soon. Some thought that Evan Peters’ cameo in WandaVision was a sign that Marvel boss Kevin Feige was making way for their introduction.
Others thought The Falcon and the Winter Soldier could have set up the most famous of the X-Men Logan AKA Wolverine. The Marvel series brought Sam Wilson AKA Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes AKA The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) to Madripoor, where Wolverine has long lived in Marvel Comics.
Now according to Olivier Richters, who played Ursa Major in Black Widow, Marvel Studios slipped out its very first mutant in the blink of an eye, and you’ll miss it cameo.
He took to Instagram saying:
Marvel Black Widow is out! After two years, I can finally say who my character is: Ursa Major : the first mutant (X-Men) to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ursa is part of the Winter Guard, known to be “Russia’s response to the Avengers”. His power transforms him into an incredible bear, transcending the size of the Hulk. Ursa appears several times in the comics fighting Wolverine and The Hulk.
When the on-set production told me who I really was in Black Widow, I shed tears in my hotel room because my movie dream came true: to be an official comic book superhero. . I can only hope Marvel will bring Ursa back to great shape.
Richters, who calls himself The Dutch Giant, was featured with Alexei Shastakov AKA Red Guardian (David Harbor). When Natasha Romanoff akaBlack Widow(Scarlett Johansson) and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) get their surrogate father out of jail.
Who is the mutant Ursa Major?
Alexei breaks the arm of Ursa Major, the film passes in front of the cameo without dwelling on it. But the character was a reference to the Russian superhero team The Winter Guard that David Harbor previously leaked. Black Widow.
In Marvel Comics, the Great Bear AKA Mikhail Ursus is a mutant who can transform into a bear. Its name means Big Bear after all. However, there is a downside because the longer he stays in his bear form, the more of his human intelligence and control he loses. After being imprisoned in a Russian gulag, as he was in Black Widow he became an aggressive alcoholic.
Fans believed they spotted another Easter egg for Ursa Major in the first Black Widowtrailer when fans spotted a bear standing on its hind legs, but it did not appear in its bear form in the Marvel movie.
He wasn’t the only mention of the Winter Guard as Yelena mistakenly called Alexei the Crimson Dynamo. Crimson Dynamo was the Russian equivalent of Iron Man, just as Red Guardian parallels Captain America.
Marvel may not yet have officially confirmed that Ursa Major is a mutant in the MCU, but it may not have been his last appearance, either. David Harbor lobbied for the Red Guardian and the rest of the Winter Guard to return so he could fight Captain America or even join Yelena in hunting down Hawkeye aka Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner).
Marvel is working on their own version of the X-Men and the movie would be called Mutants. And confirmed to work on Deadpool 3 who will bring back Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson, a mutant mercenary who existed in his own corner of Foxs X Men franchise.
While neither one nor the other Mutants or Deadpool 3 have been confirmed as part of Marvel Phase 4, they could hit theaters as early as November 2023.
Are you excited for the first mutant to debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Let us know in the comments.
