Meghan aims to build a Netflix juggernaut | Entertainment

It’s hard to imagine the Duchess of Sussex ever being asked for her resume – but if she was, it would be a long read.

“Actress”, “Principal Royal”, Philanthropist, ”“ Broadcaster ”,“ Author ”… and now she can add“ Executive Producer ”to her extraordinary roster of roles.

It’s probably more useful to look at how Meghan defines herself, because that’s where you’ll find the guideline. In an editorial for the New York Times, which she wrote last year, she was described as “mother, feminist and activist.” It’s a testament to the job she’s focused on, as opposed to the role she’s in. She and Prince Harry are now financially independent from the Royal Family, so they still need to earn money, but they also have a bigger mission.

For her debut as a producer, Meghan is teaming up with her friend and filmmaker David Furnish to create an animated series for Netflix. What they lack in the video streaming experience will be made up for by a team of established producers who will work alongside them.

The working title of the project is “Pearl”, and it focuses on “a young girl’s heroic adventure as she learns to step into her power and finds inspiration from influential women throughout history” .

The post ties into the children’s book Meghan wrote, the interviews she gave and all of the projects she has had as an active royal. It may be less about creating the content and more about the impact it has. Meghan seems driven more by a missionary purpose than a creative impulse, and she has often emphasized the importance of highlighting people who have felt unfairly disadvantaged.

“Like many girls her age,” Meghan said in a statement, “our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges.”

The Duchess adds that the series “celebrates extraordinary women throughout history” and that she and Furnish “have been eager to shine a light on this special series”.

Many will be looking at which ‘extraordinary women’ are included to indicate who inspired Meghan. Others will ask where Meghan will go next in her career. There are a myriad of roles that would allow her to continue her work as a “mother, feminist and activist,” and she has shown how she can draw on her expertise and experience when needed.

His book “The Bench” was informed by own experience As a child, when she found out “what it felt like not to be represented,” she said in an interview with National Public Radio last month.

“So any kid or family can hopefully open this book and see it, whether it’s glasses or freckles or a different body shape or of a different ethnicity or religion, ”Meghan said of the project.

With Harry, she is already working with Netflix on a docuseries on the Invictus Games. And she will soon have other opportunities to expand her repertoire – Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos previously said the couple are “building an ambitious list” of programming that “reflects the values ​​and causes they hold dear. “.

Meghan’s exit so far gives a strong indication of the direction of her efforts – but we still don’t know what will come next.

There is no doubt that she will be offered roles as an actress, speaker and producer, and if she appears as a major draw on Netflix, her profile will only increase. But for now, Meghan is carefully choosing her next projects. And after all, she’s still on parental leave …

WILLIAM CONDEMNS RACIST ABUSES AGAINST ENGLAND FOOTBALLERS

As president of the English Football Association, the Duke of Cambridge was in the foreground in England’s Euro 2020 final against Italy on Sunday. Tens of millions of British viewers saw him celebrate his country’s debut goal, nervously endure a tense overtime and finally come away disappointed after Italy won a dramatic penalty shootout.

But hours after the final, William found himself intervening in a much darker national conversation about racism. Three black England players – Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka – were victims of racist abuse online after missing penalties in the shooting, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in a rush to explain why he failed not previously condemned fans who booed players as they took the knee before games to show their opposition to racism.

“I am sickened by the racist abuse targeting England players after last night’s game,” the Duke said in an online message Monday morning, as outrage spread across the country over reports of harassment on social networks. “It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this heinous behavior. It must stop now and everyone involved must be held accountable.”

This may not be the last time William has faced the problem. The UK is expected to launch a bid to host the 2030 World Cup, and the Duke will undoubtedly be a major ambassador for that push. But as the spotlight shines on racism in football, William is in an awkward position – having to sell the world the idea that England is the natural home of the ‘good game’, while being both frank and outspoken. unequivocally by condemning the ugliest corners of the sports community.

It will also not be forgotten that the Royal Family themselves have faced allegations of racism by one of their own this year. After Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex accused a senior cabinet member of inquiring about her baby’s skin color, William told a reporter the Windsors were “not really a racist family,” an statement that many have criticized.

So, after a high-profile summer encouraging UK national sport, William will play a closely watched role. He will be expected to be involved in efforts to eradicate racism from football, and his words about it will carry weight. And with fans still dreaming of ‘coming home’ football nine years from now, he will also have to help rebuild English football’s reputation on the world stage.

WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING?

The British picnic at the palace.

The pandemic has forced Buckingham Palace to close its doors to the public, but with the sun returning to London, site staff have found a new way to welcome visitors. The Palace Gardens were first opened for picnics and self-guided tours, with free tickets being purchased. The first visitors have flocked to the estate this week, and demand was so high that the gardens will remain open until September. It’s more than just a picturesque spot for lunch – the palace gardens include a sprawling lake, a meadow of wildflowers, and two plane trees planted by and named after Queen Victoria and her husband, Prince Albert.

An environmental warning from Charles.

The Prince of Wales sent a harsh message to radio listeners this week, warning that reliance on cheap and unsustainable agriculture could ‘tear the heart out of the British countryside’. The longtime environmentalist has called for a greater focus on sustainable agriculture and praised figures such as footballer Marcus Rashford, whose campaign has led to the provision of free school meals to millions of underprivileged children. “We need to put nature back at the heart of the equation,” Charles said in an essay on BBC Radio 4. It’s a message he has trumpeted repeatedly. Earlier this year, the prince has launched a new climate push, urging companies to take concrete action and put the world on a greener path.

Emmy nods for ‘The Crown’ and Oprah.

If you need more proof of the world’s fascination with all things royal, look no further than this year’s list of nominees for Primetime Emmy Awards. “The Crown” led the way with no less than 24 nods, including in several of the major categories. There were nominations for Olivia Colman, Emma Corrin, Josh O’Connor, Gillian Anderson and just about everyone in the widely acclaimed cast, and the show is also up for Outstanding Drama Series. And speaking of drama… Oprah Winfrey’s explosive interview with Harry and Meghan is live for the Outstanding Hosted Non-Fiction Series or Special. In case you forgot, the one-off event was a cultural phenomenon and triggered a crisis in the palace.

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK

It has been a sporting week for the Royal Family, with several senior members of the family taking part in events across the UK. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, attended the men’s and women’s tennis finals at Wimbledon this weekend. Kate, avid fan of the sport and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, presented the trophies to the winners Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty.

The Queen was all smiles on a visit to the Royal Windsor Cup polo match on Sunday.

Prince Charles soaked up the sun on Wednesday during a visit to the London home of investment bank Goldman Sachs, donning sunglasses for a tour of the building’s impressive rooftop garden. (Yes, we know it looks pretty cloudy, but this is London we’re talking about …)

