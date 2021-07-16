Kasie Hunt announces she is leaving NBC News and MSNBC | Entertainment





Rising NBC News correspondent Kasie Hunt has announced that she is leaving NBCUniversal. Hunt shocked viewers at the end of his MSNBC show, Way too early, on Friday July 16, revealing that she was leaving the network. This will be my last show with all of you, she said before adding that she will be announcing the details of my new adventure in the coming weeks. She then thanked the network and Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski, in saying, I just want to thank everyone at NBC News, at MSNBC, of ​​course Mika, for always insisting you know your worth. Brzezinski is the author of the best-selling motivational book, Know your worth: women, money and get what you are worth. Hunt joined NBC News in 2013 as a reporter for Congress and politics, then for MSNBC as a political correspondent. She started hosting her own show on Sunday night, DC ticket office, in 2017, before finally resuming the morning slot for weekday news organizations. She was also a correspondent for NBC News Capitol Hill. The news comes just a day after MSNBC announced it was expanding its presence on the NBCUniversals streaming service, Peacock, with a roster of new shows featuring notable MSNBC talent. This includes Morning Mika, hosted by the aforementioned Brzezinski, which is slated to debut later this year. Also in development is Fireside story with Michael Beschloss, which will see the NBC News presidential historian examine huge events in history through a modern lens, and a new series hosted by Nicolle Wallace, host of Deadline: White House on MSNBC. MSNBC has yet to comment on Hunts’ departure.

