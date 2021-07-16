Mumbai police accuse Bollywood producer Bhushan Kumar of rape





On Friday, DN Nagar police in Andheri recorded a rape case against Bollywood producer Bhushan Kumar after a 30-year-old woman claimed she was sexually assaulted by the T-series chief executive under the guise of offering work in their projects. Kumar denied the allegations and claimed that the complainant had worked for the T-Series banner in films and music videos. According to the complainant, she approached Kumar in September 2017 after an acquaintance told her that he could provide her with work in T-series projects. She claimed that Kumar then gave her her personal phone number and asked her to call her the next day. When she did, he asked her to download an app and contact him through it. She alleged that on October 14, 2017, Kumar called her to her bungalow in Andheri (west) to discuss work-related issues and raped her. He told her that she would have to compromise if she wanted to enter the film industry. He also told her that he videotaped the act and threatened to go viral if she disclosed the incident to anyone. The woman claimed that Kumar continued to exploit her even after the incident under the guise of providing her with work on T-series projects, and her ordeal continued until last August. She added that she had so far not filed a complaint against the film producer as she was afraid, and also believed that no action would be taken against him as he is an influential producer in Bollywood. It was only after one of her colleagues encouraged her that she found the courage to file a complaint against Bhushan with the police, she said. We registered a case under Articles 376 (rape), 420 (deception) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), said Senior Inspector Milind Kurde of the DN Nagar Police Station. The Kumars team released a statement denying the allegations. The complaint against Mr. Bhushan Kumar is completely false and malicious and its content is denied, the statement said. It was falsely alleged that the lady in question was sexually exploited between 2017 and 2020 under the pretext of giving her work, he added, and claimed that the complainant had previously worked for the T-Series banner in movies and music videos. The statement added that around March, the complainant approached Kumar for help funding one of the web series she wanted to produce, which she was politely denied. Subsequently, in June, after the lockdown in Maharashtra was lifted, she started approaching the T-Series banner in collusion with her accomplice demanding a huge sum of money as extortion. Therefore, a complaint was filed by T-Series against the attempted extortion to the Amboli police station on July 1. We also have audio recording evidence of the extortion attempt and the same must be provided to the investigating agency. The present complaint filed by her is nothing more than a counter-explosion to the complaint filed against her and her accomplice for the crime of extortion (sic), read the press release from the Kumars team.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cities/others/mumbai-police-book-bollywood-producer-bhushan-kumar-for-rape-101626461833647.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos