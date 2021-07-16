Black Widow actor says he’s playing MCU’s first mutant

X marks the spot? Black Widow actor Olivier Richters has put Marvel fans on high alert by claiming his cameo character is the MCU’s “first mutant”.

Richters plays Ursa / Big Bear, the giant prisoner who has his arm broken by the Red Guardian of David Harbor during the Black Widow prison scene. Ursa is, according to Richters on Instagram, The Great Bear.

Comic book fans will know Major as a member of the Soviet super-soldiers and for his ability to change shape into a bear. In Black Widow, he only appears in his human form.

“After two years, I can finally say who my character is: Ursa Major: the first mutant (X-Men) to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” said Richters.

Disney’s acquisition of Fox (and its roster of Marvel characters, including Deadpool and Fantastic Four) has led many to believe that the arrival of the X-Men is imminent. If you keep track, it’s as close as you can get to the mutants or X-Men explicitly referenced by anyone involved in an ongoing Marvel Studios project.

It should be noted, however, that Richters could be wrong. He is play Ursa Major, but Marvel seems to want to keep the mutants a secret for now. The movie itself certainly made no specific reference to Major’s abilities, and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige previously hinted that X-Men and the Mutants were far from being introduced to the MCU.

Cowardly said io9 in 2019 that they’re currently working on story plans for another five years, which didn’t take the X-Men into account at the time. “Everything has only just begun and the five-year plan we are working on, we were working first and foremost [the Fox merger] was put in. So really, it’s a lot more for us, less about the details of when and where [the X-Men will appear] at present. “

Plans, of course, change. Mutants can be reconnected or, in Black Widow’s case, added as treats and breadcrumbs for fans to follow. No official word from Marvel yet, but we might have our first mutant roaming the MCU. It’s an exciting proposition and one that will undoubtedly be the talk of the fans.

