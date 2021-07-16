



If you’re a classic Hollywood fan, you might enjoy a new book from the Freeport Public Library that I just finished reading. It’s Cary Grant, a brilliant Scott Eyman disguise. The author has done extensive research on his subject. It lays out just about everything one could want to know about Grant in 830 large print pages, not including the other 60 pages of chapter notes. I can’t say that I was a fan of Cary Grant or someone who didn’t like his job either. In fact, I haven’t seen many of his photos. I’m much more familiar with actors like Jimmy Stewart, John Wayne, and Spencer Tracy. However, I read some Bob Hope and Bing Crosby bios so thought I would check this one out. Eymans’ work not only covers Cary Grant, but by extension, also delves into Hollywood from this era. Column passed:“Your Majesty” reacts to American independence Eyman notes that Cary Grant started life in England in a chaotic house as Archibald Leach and then morphed into the sophisticated Cary Grant we see on screen. Her life, Eyman says, was a brilliant disguise. Grant is described as an accomplished professional and someone willing to help new artists and directors improve their craft. Yet he was constantly struggling within himself between Archibald Leach and Cary Grant. To understand himself, he even researched LSD treatments monitored at a time when they were legal. Eyman explains in detail the films of Grants and the people who have been a part of his career: his fellow actors, directors, producers and studio executives. Many names are familiar to moviegoers, but many may not be. The coupling and uncoupling of stars in Hollywood is already noted. Grant himself has been married five times and that doesn’t include runaway women like Sophia Loren and Fay Wray. Wray played the girl King Kong was crazy about before he was blown off the Empire State Building, so maybe the giant ape was on to something. My theory on extracurricular activity is that this is what happened when beautiful women and handsome men were thrown together for long periods of time on movie sets. Grant looked good-looking as seen in the cover photo of Eymans’ biography. Grants’ charm may have matched his appearance and he was also considered one of the best dressed men in the world. An acquaintance of Grant later said: He was everything a man is supposed to be sexy, good looking and he spoke as soft as silk. Column passed:Silly questions show how special the earth is Oh, and he was rich too. For example, in 1941 Grant received up to $ 100,000, or $ 1.831 million today, for a single image, and he made more than one that year. For a while, Grant was also married to Barbara Hutton, whom Eyman describes as the richest woman in the world. In 1931, when the Depression ravaged America, his fortune was around $ 40 million. At that time, my dad was making $ 14 a week for 64 hours of work and felt lucky to have a job. The income from the grants would only increase as he became a bigger and bigger movie star. For example, in 1959, Variety estimated that he made around $ 3 million from Operation Petticoat. Hutton was drawn to Grant in part because he didn’t care about her for her money. He had his. Eyman says that once Grant and Ingrid Bergman were window shopping on Park Avenue knowing they could afford whatever they saw. Of course, money does not guarantee happiness. It wasn’t easy, but Grant finally found his. He enjoyed fatherhood very much after the birth of his daughter Jennifer in 1966. His marriage in 1981 to his fifth wife, Barbara Harris, was a good marriage. Ending his film career at 62 seemed to relax him, and he later turned down many roles. When he died at the age of 82 on November 28, 1986, in Davenport, Iowa, he was playing A Conversation with Cary Grant, a show he had started doing a few years earlier. In 1999, the American Film Institute named Cary Grant the second greatest male star of Hollywood’s Golden Age behind Humphrey Bogart. He was twice nominated for the best actor award but never won. Eyman assumes it’s because he made acting so easy. In 1970 he received an Oscar for Lifetime Achievement. Says Eyman: Despite a list of neuroses that would have brought an ox to its knees, Archie Leach redefined himself as Cary Grant and went on, spending more than 30 years of his life creating a triumphant work never before seen in the movies. Dan Moeller is a retired journalist and editor. You can contact him by email at[email protected]

