Photo: Pop Smoke I thought another new Pop Smoke album would make me sad. His murder last year was senseless. He found his way. Dior ruled New York for several seasons. It rarely happens here. In another year, Pop would have been a superstar. It was as if the clouds were opening, as if the stars had aligned. Last years Aim for the stars, aim for the moon was gutted because you could hear the artist align their shots, come out of the drill, and cast a wider musical net. Songs like For the Night and What You Know Bout Love showed increasing ease with softer, more commercial sounds. He was working on how to bring local sound nationwide and trying to leave his wildest ways behind. But the album felt transient, not knowing how thick it was with the more pop material, and the feeling of never knowing where its many new directions would lead made it sting. Faith it just makes me want to knock over someone who drinks in the office. It’s happy and festive and sarcastic. Everyone’s there, and Pop is courting the kings of mainstream music like born kings. The twists and turns are crazier; the stretch where he jumps on a disco bop with Dua Lipa, skates to fluid R&B with Pharrell, then sings the blues with Kid Cudi is one of the most ambitious sections of a mainstream rap album this year. It’s fun. Most work. In my ears, that of Faith with the most beguiling ratio of crazy ideas and unlikely successes is Tell the Vision, where Pop, Pusha T, Kanye West, and an army of producers come up with a song that feels like it’s going through multiple microgreens at the same time. The rhythm sticks the drums from the manual to synth pop sounds, shattering for a sample of a choir. Kanye appears mumbling and spitting out syllables as he does when demonstrating flow for verses he hasn’t finished writing. (Was it originally a DONDA song?) Pusha T is as arrogant and eloquent as ever. (People think he’s going to Drake’s house when he complains that the clowns are crowned king of rap because everyone naturally assumes every Push Sub is for Aub now. The funniest read is seeing the line. as a postmortem at that point Tekashi 6ix9ine anointed himself King of New York, was almost immediately indicted by RICO, then sang in court; funnier even when you remember Kanye is everywhere Boy mannequin.) There is a to taste of New York radio rap veteran Angie Martinez on air the day Pop passed away speaking about rappers’ gifts and his role in Brooklyn’s exercise boom in recent years. It all sits a little bit perpendicular to Pops’ verse and chorus, however, where he toasts at the exchange of bodega snacks for steaks and old clothes for sons of Bergdorf, all while threatening to shoot us. It’s so crowded and outrageous and fiery and bizarre that there’s hardly even time to simmer on mortality. Faith is full of those moments. He refuses to let himself be defeated by his dark circumstances. I remember the spirit of New York rap albums like Big Ls The big picture or big puns Yeah baby, works that have sad meaning for us as listeners, as we first heard them after the rappers passed away, but that seem so comfortable in their element and so determined to continue to thrive in their newfound wealth that it’s hard to be upset about. This does not mean that Tell the Vision is It is so hard or to pass judgment on Faith, which I am currently processing. It’s just that when he plays, Pop Smoke feels very alive and happy.



