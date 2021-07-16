The Vail Comedy Show hosts Alan Bromwell at the Riverwalk Theater on Monday





Edwards’ Riverwalk Theater has hosted performances of the Vail Comedy Show since June.

Mark Masters, Vail Comedy Show The Riverwalk Theater in Edwards has been getting a lot of laughs lately and not just movies. It started hosting live events from the Vail Comedy Show in June and the next hilarious event is Monday, July 19 at 7:00 p.m. ET. When the pandemic hit, we had to cancel months of Vail-only in-person shows, and we’re back to our pre-pandemic attendance levels, said comedian Mark Masters who founded the show. We’ve learned some fun tech lessons during lockdowns and have surprises in store for returning members of the public. In June, Jeff Shaw, a national headliner from Cleveland, OH, was driving between Utah and Wyoming and Mark Masters jumped at the chance to schedule a show. Shaw had a # 1 comedy album and performed on cruise ships. Grant and the Riverwalk Theater crew have been exceptional to work with, they are a key ingredient in our growing success with in-person comedy during this transition to in-person entertainment, Masters said. In July, the Vail Comedy Show will retain Colorado, starring Alan Bromwell of Denver. Bromwell has Comedy Central credit, is a regular employee of Comedy Works in Denver, and loves performing in the mountains. I have fond memories of almost every mountain show I did in Colorado. My first real showcase was in Glenwood Springs and my very first headlining gig was in Aspen. I’ve always found the crowds in these ski towns to be smart and love to party, which is just about the perfect setup for comedy, Bromwell told the Vail Daily. The Riverwalk Theater sells alcohol, and the June show drew over 40 locals and tourists. For many, this was their first in-person public event in over a year. It was amazing being outside and laughing so hard, said Maria Klopfenstein of Vail Valley Young Professionals, a group that partnered with the Vail Comedy Show during the pandemic. I’m so glad the Vail Comedy Show is back and thrilled the community has this opportunity to laugh and have fun after such a long lonely time. The July 19 show will feature short live performances projected on the movie screen from comics in New York and Los Angeles. By mixing remote and in-person comedians, we can have amazing comics like Leah Bonnema who was on Late Night with Stephen Colbert on CBS, but our main focus is on comedy in person, Masters said. In August, big names will be coming in person to the Vail Comedy Show. Andy Haynes of Comedy Central, CONAN, Kimmel and James Corden will be at the Riverwalk Theater on Thursday, August 12. On August 16, New York actress Xazmin Garza will travel to the Vail area to make headlines. The Vail Comedy Show on Monday, July 19 offers in-person tickets online and over-the-counter at the Riverwalk Theater. Viewers can watch in person or stream the show online; tickets are $ 12, however you choose to watch. The links can be found at vailcomedyshow.com.

