Kildare actor Mark Smith throws ice cream to help people with Down’s syndrome work





Renowned actor Mark Smith, born with Down syndrome, has raised concerns about people with the disease finding jobs during the pandemic as he helps launch a new skills and development program. opportunities for people living with the disease. Ildare man Mark, who co-created a life-based show called Making a Mark, was speaking as Down Syndrome Ireland charity in collaboration with HB celebrates its 20th anniversary. After creating a new ice cream pack with HB, which will see 10 cents of each pack sold donated to the charity, Mark said: I was very lucky and had the best start in my professional life. , alongside incredible people who help me develop my career as an actor and writer. However, for other people with Down syndrome, especially since the pandemic, it has been very difficult to find work experience and full-time employment. To close



Celebrity actor Mark Smith launches the 20th anniversary partnership of Down Syndrome Ireland and HB. To mark this year’s milestone, HB has created a special Hazelbrook Farm Vanilla pack that will see 10 cents donated directly to worthy charity from each pack sold. Photograph: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland Celebrity actor Mark Smith launches the 20th anniversary partnership of Down Syndrome Ireland and HB. To mark this year’s milestone, HB has created a special Hazelbrook Farm Vanilla pack that will see 10 cents donated directly to worthy charity from each pack sold. Photograph: Leon Farrell / Photocall Ireland He added: This project is going to help so many people like me and it’s cool – we can enjoy some delicious ice cream while also raising money for this very important program. During the twenty years of collaboration between HB and the charity, they have raised more than 3.7 million for DSI. Funds raised through the Ice Cream initiative will go to the Charitable Work Readiness Program which combines training and courses to equip participants with the skills they need for employment, as well as to facilitate placement opportunities. professional to prevent people with Down’s syndrome from being left behind. by the pandemic. The new HB ice cream pack, DSI Hazelbrook Farm Vanilla, will be available in stores across Ireland through September. Barry Sheridan, CEO of Down Syndrome Ireland said that we are very proud to celebrate the launch of this HB initiative which symbolizes a wonderful 20 year partnership with Down Syndrome Ireland. The funds raised over the past 20 years have been instrumental in making a real and tangible positive impact on the lives of people with Down syndrome and their families. This year’s initiative which will be supported by funds raised is no different – our Work Readiness Program shows how DSI supports people with Down syndrome at all stages of life. We were incredibly grateful to HB and Unilever for their long-standing support and for marking our 20th anniversary with a Celebration Pack. Gill Irvine of Unilever added: We deeply appreciate our close and successful partnership with Down Syndrome Ireland and it has been wonderful to see how this partnership has evolved over the past 20 years. We are delighted to commemorate this milestone with the launch of our special edition HB Hazelbrook Farm pack and hope consumers will join us in supporting DSI’s important work by purchasing a pack to savor this summer. “ To donate directly to DSI visit www.downsyndrome.fr Download the Sunday World app Download the free app now for all the latest Sunday news, crime, Irish showbiz and sports. Available on Apple and Android devices









Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sundayworld.com/lifestyle/real-life/kildare-actor-mark-smith-launches-ice-cream-to-help-those-with-down-syndrome-into-work-40661025.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos