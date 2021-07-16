Pig review: Nicolas Cage Stars as a monk-like truffle hunter

Given Nicolas Cage’s penchant for playing destructive and retaliatory lunatics, you wouldn’t be remiss to think of “Pig” as another vehicle for the actor to get revenge from Hell. But alas, “Mandy” is not the case, and in the case of Michael Sarnoski’s first feature film about a more or less Buddhist truffle hunter, it is a very good thing. This sweet and moving drama (complete with some thriller elements and some heartbreaking scenes of violence) is a gust of fresh wind in the long and recent lineup of Nicolas Cage’s films where the actor pushes himself to the edge of physical and emotional extremes. . Instead, it’s a patient, tender, and dreamy philosophical film about a lone lumberjack and his beloved pig.

You know you’re in calm hands as the opening credits roll in and out without pomp across the cold backdrop of the woods of the Pacific Northwest, where Rob (Nicolas Cage) lives on land with his pig. . His only interaction (and apparently his only source of income) is with Amir (Alex Wolff), a wealthy and smart kid who buys the truffles Rob’s pig digs up and brings them back to Portland. But Rob’s ecosystem is horribly thrown out of orbit when, in the middle of the night, two people hit him on the head and run away with the pig squealing through the night. This spooky scene takes place in near total darkness, which cinematographer Patrick Scola barely lights to intentionally keep the horror offscreen. (It’s not exactly a movie that will make animal lovers turn off.)

Related

Related

From there, you’d expect the movie to turn into a revenge image of Nicolas Cage, but it doesn’t. Instead, Rob, who may be the sweetest, sweetest Nicolas Cage character ever, heads to Portland to methodically remove diapers where the pig could be with monkish calm. Amir, whom Rob identifies as somehow related to the pig’s disappearance even though he is not directly responsible for it, describes Rob as a Buddhist. Whether he’s practicing or not, it’s an apt description of the calming aura Rob exudes and his piercing ability to psychologically strip someone to the core. Once a beloved chef in Portland, Rob has a demanding memory of people and places.

Neon / Claire Timmons

This is how he very easily manages to immerse himself in the life of the city, where a culinary half-world (obviously fictitious) is hidden under the surface, a secret network and probably accomplice of chefs and restaurateurs dating back years. 1950. This is where he will probably find answers on his pig.

At the heart of this story is Rob and Amir’s relationship, which at first appears to be entirely transactional, but slowly unfolds into something deeper. Amir has a traumatic relationship with his father, an imperious and very wealthy figure in the Portland community whose shadow hangs over “Pig” even though he only appears in the final moments of the film. And he’s hiding a secret about his mother, while clinging to memories of when times were better.

Putting on big boy clothes that almost seem too big for him, a mustache and soul patch that’s mostly peachy fluffy, and strolling around town in a flashy yellow Ferrari, Amir is downright an asshole. But that’s exactly the kind of character Alex Wolff excels at playing, oscillating between too cool for school and just plain bratty smoothness. This is hands down the 23-year-old actor’s best performance to date, and his shriveled, screaming reaction to a moment when Rob pounds the shit out of his car door is priceless.

Sarnoski’s measured storyline unfolds with the same kind of Buddhist composure as Rob, unfolding over three bizarrely titled chapters that give Nicolas Cage plenty of room to play, never approaching the levels of hyena hysteria. (as many of his films do now). Some audiences might think of “Pig” as a bit of a bait and switch, entering the theater while waiting for one movie, then exiting another entirely. The smallness of “Pig” could almost suggest it was a COVID movie (alas, it was filmed in late 2019). But in a summer movie moment of big splashing tent poles, that bait and switch is precisely what is refreshing about “Pig,” a calm, cool, collected movie that puts the character first on the show. . By not trying to go too far into the deep well, Sarnoski has made a rather deep film.

Category B

“Pig” is now in Neon theaters.

Register: Stay up to date with the latest movie and TV news! Sign up for our email newsletters here.