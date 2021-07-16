Bollywood Roundup: Sanjana Sanghi, Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty, and more …

Safari “Jungle-y Ja-van-I” by Sanjana Sanghi

Bombay– Actress Sanjana Sanghi took a jungle safari with her brother Sumer, passing through her Instagram post on Friday.

In the photos, Sanjana wears a dark green tracksuit paired with a white crop top and sneakers.

“Jungle-y Ja-van-I,” said the legend of Sanjana, making a pun that they had been on a wild safari in a van.

Sanjana starred alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput in “Dil Bechara” last year. She will then be seen in Aditya Roy Kapur’s star “Om: The Battle Within”.

B-Town shares his love for birthday girl Katrina Kaif

Bombay– Bollywood celebrities wished actress Katrina Kaif her birthday on Friday.

“Lots of happy returns from Katrina Day. I send you lots of love and positivity,” Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote in the Instagram story.

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted: “To the most beautiful of superstars. Happy birthday Kat. Much love always from Saifu and me.

Jacqueline Fernandez shared, “Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif. Shine on!”

Kiara Advani wrote: “Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif. Great love.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi posted on Instagram: “Happy birthday to the coolest girl in town. From our great bad-minton games to those long discussions about fitness, I always look forward to learning from you. From fan to co-actor and now friend, I wish you a very happy, healthy and hassi-khushiwala birthday, Katty!

Sonam Kapoor shared, “Happy Happy Birthday Kat. Keep shining, smiling and being fantastic yourself. Big kisses.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh posted: “Happy birthday, beautiful!”

Ananya Panday said, “Happy birthday to the coolest Kat in town. A big love to you Katrina Kaif, thanks for all the advice. ”

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar wrote: “Happy Birthday Kat. May life only be sweeter.

Producer Ramesh Taurani shared, “Happy Birthday dear Katrina Kaif. Have a nice day and a blessed year.

Nimrat Kaur posted: “Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif. To be timeless and classy forever.

Sidharth Malhotra wrote, “Here is the KayByK diva. Happy birthday Kat.

Pulkit Samrat shared, “Happy Birthday Katrina! Have a fabulous year ahead! Lots of love. #hardestworkerin the hall.

Urvashi Rautela tweeted: “I wish the gorgeous #KatrinaKaif a very happy birthday!

#HappyBirthdayKarinaKaif.

Neha Dhupia tweeted: “Happy Birthday Katrina… I love you very much.”

Thanking everyone for their wishes, Katrina posted on Instagram in the evening: “Birthday (balloon emoji) thank you very much everyone for all the love always!”

Shilpa Shetty’s look of the day is a riot of color

Bombay– Actress Shilpa Shetty posted a cheerful pic in a multi-colored outfit holding a reel on Friday.

“Happiness has its own language. Sometimes it’s just holding a reel, ”Shilpa Shetty wrote on her Instagram page.

In the post photo, the actress looks stunning in a multi-colored style skirt paired with a pink blouse, holding a pinwheel against a pink background.

The actress mentioned that she was dressed for the reality show “Super Dancer Chapter 4”. She is one of the judges of the show along with filmmaker Anurag Basu and Bollywood choreographer Geeta Kapur.

Shilpa is expected to return to the movies with “Hungama 2”.

Vidya Balan: “Is there fear of losing your fame? Not for the moment’

Bombay– Vidya Balan says she’s not afraid of losing the stardom she’s gained over the years with her powerful performances. She admits, however, that it hurts when one of her movies doesn’t perform well, as she is still intensely involved in everything she does.

“When you go through a hollow, it’s very hard, especially because everything is very public. When your movies don’t work, for example. It touches me a lot because I am so intensely involved in my films. I give so much of myself to my films, ”Vidya said when speaking to IANS.

The actress says the most painful part of the experience is that she feels “rejected or unloved” when such a thing happens.

“It’s heartbreaking, there’s no doubt about it and then you feel unloved and rejected. I think that’s what hurts. You can’t understand it. late that you are able to look at the situation objectively and say, “Oh, that’s why this movie didn’t resonate with people.” When it’s fresh, I think it’s always very hard ” , she said.

However, losing fame is a notion that has never bothered her, Vidya added. “Are we afraid of losing our fame? Not at the moment, no, ”said the actress, sporting the characteristic smile.

Vidya was recently seen in Amit Masurkar’s film “Sherni”, where she played the role of a forest officer standing in search of a man-eating tigress. The film also features Sharat Saxena, Mukul Chadda, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun and Brijendra Kala, and received a favorable reception upon its release. The film was released on Amazon Prime Video. (IANS)