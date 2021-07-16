“Hollywood Ripper” to be sentenced to death or life imprisonment





Almost two years after a jury recommended the execution of a man named by prosecutors “Hollywood Ripper” and “The Boy Next Door Killer”, a judge is due to pass sentence on Friday. Los Angeles Superior Court judge Larry P. Fidler will choose between the death penalty and life in prison without the possibility of parole for 45-year-old Michael Thomas Gargiulo, who was convicted in August 2019 of the murders by Home invasion of two women and attempted murder. a third. Her case received special attention as one of her victims was about to have a date with actor Ashton Kutcher, who testified at the trial. Now-convicted serial killer Michael Gargiulo, known as the “Hollywood Ripper,” listens to Ashton Kutcher testify during Gargiulos’ trial at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center on May 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by A jury recommended his execution in October 2019, but the pandemic and procedural issues forced several delays in his conviction. He also faces a future trial for a 1997 murder in his hometown of Illinois. Prosecutors in his California trial were allowed to present ample evidence of this case as they sought to draw a pattern and present Gargiulo as a serial killer. Related: Gargiulo is a former air conditioner and heater repairman, bouncer, and aspiring actor whose nicknames in the media included “The Chiller Killer” and “The Hollywood Ripper,” but was called “The Boy Next Door Killer” by prosecutors because that he lived near his victims. He was convicted of the 2001 murder of Ashley Ellerin at her Hollywood home while she was preparing to date Kutcher. At the trial, Kutcher said he was late to pick up Ellerin, who did not answer his door. He looked inside to see stains of blood that he thought were spilled wine. He testified that he was briefly concerned about being a suspect in the case as one of the last to contact Ellerin. Prosecutors used it in their pleadings, suggesting that Ellerin was killed by another man jealous of Kutcher. A slide of the victims’ indictment is displayed in the courtroom during the final statements of the Michael Gargiulo capital murder trial at Los Angeles Superior Court on August 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by LUCY NICHOLSON / AFP via Getty I Receive your best stories daily! Sign up for the FOX 11 Fast 5 newsletter. And get late-breaking alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android. Gargiulo was also convicted of the murder of Maria Bruno in her home in El Monte in 2005, and the attempted murder in 2008 of Michelle Murphy, who fought him in her apartment in Santa Monica, forcing her to flee and to leave a trail of blood which also led to his eventual arrests for the other two murders. Murphy is said to be a key witness at the trial. Even though he is on death row, Gargiulo is unlikely to be put to death anytime soon. California has not executed anyone since 2006, and Governor Gavin Newsom has suspended executions while he is in office. But the courts assume that executions may one day resume. Tune into FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest news from Southern California.

