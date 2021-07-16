Nicolas Cage terrified by the return of blockbusters | Entertainment





Nicolas Cage would be afraid to return to the Hollywood machine. The 57-year-old actor has mostly played roles in independent films in recent years, such as his latest film ‘Pig’, and admits he could identify with the character of Rob, a truffle hunter haunted by his former status. celebrity chef as he tries to find his stolen pig – because his big box office days seem like another life. In an interview with Variety, Cage said, “I feel like I’ve stepped into my wilderness and left the small town of Hollywood. “I’m not sure exactly why Rob left his fame. It’s never fully explained, and I love the movie. “But as for me, I don’t know if I would like to go back. I don’t know if I would like to go do another Disney movie. It would be terrifying. It’s a whole different climate. There is a lot of fear there- low.” Cage admitted that playing in blockbusters such as “The Rock” and “Con Air” was a “high pressure game”. The ‘National Treasure’ star recalled, “When I was doing Jerry Bruckheimer movies back to back, it was just a high pressure game. There were a lot of fun moments, but at the same time there was also had “We wrote this line. It must be said that way. “They would put a camera on you and take a picture of you, and order you, ‘Now say the line of roller skate training wheels. I would say, ‘I’m going to do it, but I would also like to try it this way.’ “On independent films, you have more freedom to experiment and be fluid. There is less pressure and there is more oxygen in the room.” Cage explained that he viewed “Pig” as an opportunity to show audiences that he could achieve subtle on-screen performances. He said: “I wanted to remind myself and also remind some people maybe in the audience or in the media that I could also apply myself to a much more calm and measured style of performance.”

