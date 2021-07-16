Universal Studios Hollywood will require masks





LOS ANGELES The next time you visit a theme park in Los Angeles County, bring a mask. The Universal Studios spokeswoman said visitors to Universal City Walk and Universal Studios Hollywood should bring their masks or face coverings if they plan to enter a restaurant, amusement ride or other building. interior from Sunday. What would you like to know Universal Studios Hollywood will require all visitors, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status, to wear masks indoors

The LA County Public Health Department has released the new mask mandate that will take effect at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.

Coronavirus cases on the rise in Los Angeles County due to the delta variant

It is not known how long the new mask mandate will remain in effect. With the increase in coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related hospitalizations, the Los Angeles County Health Department has asked residents to mask themselves in indoor public places. The Universal Studios Hollywood spokeswoman told Spectrum News 1 that the company is complying with the new health mandate. “We continue to follow the advice of health and government officials to ensure the health and safety of our guests and our team members,” a spokesperson for Universal Studios Hollywood said in an email. “Starting Sunday, we will require that face covers be worn at all indoor sites, regardless of immunization status. “ A spokesperson for Six Flags Magic Mountain, which is also in Los Angeles County, did not return a Spectrum News 1 message asking for comment. The change in local health policy comes a month after California reopened its economy. On June 15, Governor Gavin Newsom was at Universal Studios to celebrate the state’s low rates of coronavirus cases, the high vaccination rate among the population, and the end of social distancing, capacity restrictions and masks in almost all contexts. Unvaccinated people are still required to wear a mask indoors, but there is little or no application. Universal Studios and other theme parks have followed the state’s lead and ditched their visitor mask requirements. A month later, the delta variant is spreading rapidly among unvaccinated residents and a few vaccinated residents of Los Angeles County. The delta variant is a mutation in the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. According to the city information service, there were 1,537 new COVID-19 infections in LA County, the highest since March. The seven-day average rate of new cases per 100,000 people fell from 4.8 cases to 7.1 cases. The increase in cases and hospitalizations in Los Angeles on Thursday led county health officials to reissue a warrant that requires vaccinated and unvaccinated Los Angeles County residents and visitors to mask themselves when they are in inside. The new mask mandate will take effect on Saturday at 11:59 p.m. “Wearing a mask indoors with others reduces the risk of contracting and transmitting the virus,” Dr Muntu Davis, county health official, told the City News Service. “Indoor masking must return to normal practice for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, so that we can stop the trends and level of transmission that we are currently seeing.” Health officials did not specify how long the new mask mandate would remain in effect. Prior to the new health mandate, fully vaccinated visitors to Magic Mountain could be maskless when venturing into the theme park in Valencia. Meanwhile, unvaccinated visitors were required to wear masks if they entered a retail building, theater or restaurant. Universal Studios Hollywood policy required unvaccinated guests to wear face coverings and encouraged all visitors, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a face cover indoors. That will change from Sunday. All visitors to Universal Studios and, quite possibly, Magic Mountain will be required to wear masks indoors to comply with the county’s new mask mandate.

