Actress Ruth Madeley says taxi driver took her wheelchair after an argument

Photo credit: Comic Relief – Getty Images

Actress Ruth Madeley, who has appeared in shows such as Years and Years, told her subscribers that she recently reported her first “disability-related hate incident” when a taxi driver took her away from her. wheelchair after “refusing” to drop it off at an accessible point.

Ruth told fans about Instagram the taxi driver refused to drop her off at the accessible entrance to Euston station because the traffic was heavy and it “would take too long” and “too difficult” for him to get there.

“Instead, he insisted that I go out and use the inaccessible entrance, because he saw me standing and so ‘knew I could walk.’ When I told him I couldn’t handle the stairs, he started telling me it was MY problem not his, “said the 33-year-old.

She said the traumatic experience continued when the driver asked for her fare even though the ride had been prepaid.

“When I tried to explain this in the street he got very agitated and, in sheer frustration, HE TAKEN MY WHEELCHAIR from behind me without warning and took it away to put it in his trunk. taxi, leaving me on the side of the road, ”the actor added.

Ruth said she asked him to return his wheelchair, but he refused. Her mother, who had also taken the cab ride, grabbed the driver’s chair, although he did his best to stop her, the Years and Years star said.

“As a woman with a disability, I never thought I would have to face a situation like this in 2021 … For me, to take someone’s wheelchair without their consent and actually keep it for ransom, is criminal behavior. “

In the message, Ruth then covered her dealings with the police, following the incident, describing the person she spoke to on the phone as “horrible”.

“After telling me that the ordeal was not a hate crime and that no criminal acts had taken place, I have since learned that she had not recorded the incident correctly and, in as such my file was closed without my knowing it. I was closed and made to feel like I was fussing for nothing, “said Ruth, adding that after more” fighting and requests for support “, There was” no consequence “for the taxi driver.

The story continues

“This kind of shit happens EVERY DAY to people with disabilities and this is clear proof that the fight for the rights of people with disabilities is far from over,” she said.

After a wave of frustration and good wishes from netizens, Ruth shared an update with fans, thanking them for their support.

“I know there have been questions about the type of taxi I used, so I just wanted to clarify that it was a private rental company and that TfL is now investigating the incident.” , she said.

Graham Robinson, Transport for London’s managing director for taxis and private hire, said in a statement: It looks like a very appalling incident. We have contacted Ruth for further details so that we can conduct a full and urgent investigation.

Warren Kirwan, Media Director at the Disability Equality Charity Scope told Cosmopolitan UK:

There is simply no excuse for such abusive and bad behavior. Taking a wheelchair to a disabled person – the device they use to get around – and refusing to return it is inadmissible.

People with disabilities, like all customers, should expect to get the good quality service they paid for. We’re delighted that TfL is taking this incident seriously, but it really shouldn’t happen in the first place.

For free advice and support on a disability-related issue, you can contact Scope at [email protected] or by calling 0808 800 3333.

You might also like