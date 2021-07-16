Movie stocks fall on Black Widow, Delta Variant Hit – The Hollywood Reporter





It’s been a tough week for movie theater stocks amid investor concerns about the potential pain the Delta variant of the coronavirus could cause in theaters, among other factors. Despite the sector’s shares rising on Friday, Cinemark shares fell 20.5% for the week to close at $ 15.86 on Friday, as were shares of AMC Theaters, which fell this week from 21. 4% to close at $ 34.96. Imax stock was down 15% for the week to close at $ 16.79 on Friday, while movie and hotel operator Marcus Corp. saw its shares fall 11.5% in the past five days to end the week at $ 16.45. Meanwhile, Regal owner Cineworld’s London-listed stock fell 19% this week to close at £ 63.14 on Friday (US $ 86.70). “I think the decline is linked to Disney’s success with Disney + viewers” from Black Widow, says Chad Beynon, analyst at Macquarie Hollywood journalist, referring to Disney’s disclosure of $ 60 million in Premier Access revenue for the film over the weekend. “There has also been a massive sell-off in ‘reopening’ (COVID pandemic) names.” Indeed, investors recently made stock offers of companies benefiting from an end to lockdowns and the economy reopening, but the more infectious mutant virus has raised questions about next steps. MKM Partners analyst Eric Handler also sees both factors weighing on investor sentiment in cinema. “I think at the start of the week the weakness was related to the $ 60 million in premium VOD revenue for Black Widow, which has heightened the age-old concerns of the industry, ”said Handler. “From there, I think the sale is more macro-driven and related to the growing concerns about Delta variants. What we are seeing right now with movie stocks is not that different from what some of my other colleagues are seeing in restaurants and airlines. In regards to Black Widow, “I think there are a few factors that the bears in cinema overlook,” Handler says. “It’s not true that Disney doesn’t have to share premium video-on-demand revenue like it does with box office revenue. The platform used by consumers (Apple, Amazon, Google etc.) gets around 15% Then there are unquantified payouts that are made to talents who have had their points / bonus cannibalized by PVOD. Second, piracy could become a growing concern. “From what I’ve heard, the level of piracy has increased dramatically with Black Widow, which also chipped away at the box office figures, ”Handler explains. B. Riley’s analyst Eric Wold also noted the issue of piracy in a report this week, writing, “We have already seen the significant impact on (and potential loss) of the Chinese film market given the ease of hacking with a PVOD release date. Wold echoed the view that concerns about Disney + PVOD releases were overblown, arguing that the performance of Black Widow “Demonstrates an underlying theatrical demand. “ Wold noted, “Our view is that the majority of those roughly 2 million Disney + homes that have switched to $ 30 premium VOD are more than likely to become moviegoers again in 2022 (and beyond). when the exclusive windows come back into play. “ Based on his calculations for Black Widow, “There is a breakeven point around 57 to 58% of Disney + households who choose to see the film in theaters instead,” Wold said. “And an exclusive theatrical window would force that decision. Additionally, we believe that moviegoers are more likely to see the movie again at home later than early PVOD viewers.

