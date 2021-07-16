Lisa Rinna slams Camille Grammer for shading Erika Jayne over divorce tears





The stars of “RHOBH” take no prisoners. Lisa Rinna defended her teammate Erika Jayne after Camille Grammer cast a shadow over the “Painkillr” singer. “Oh, someone needs attention, ok honey .. # YouAreStillAnAss —- OnTwitter,” Lisa wrote on Instagram Thursday, responding to Camille suggesting that Erika’s tears over her divorce from Tom Girardi being called a “sham” were nothing more than a sham themselves. Waiting for your permission to load Instagram media. In Wednesday’s episode of “RHOBH”, Erika collapsed in front of Kyle Richards after the couple were accused of faking their separation to help cover up their involvement in an embezzlement case, which Tom claims. kept money owed to the families of jet victims. crash. Erika has denied these allegations. As the dramatic episode unfolded, Camille posted on her Twitter: “Omg! #rhobh is so messy rt now So much to unravel, “to which one fan replied,” I wish you were there to yell ‘Shut it up !!’ every time Erika started crying. “ With that, the former “Club MTV” dancer decided to take a trip down memory lane to throw some shade on Jayne. “We shot the Bahamas season 9 and we were all swimming in the water,” she tweeted. “I don’t remember seeing EJ’s mascara run off after swimming underwater. I was just saying.” Ouch.

See the story Some of Camille’s supporters were quick to back her argument, saying Erika’s crying didn’t match them either. “I knew it was cheap mascara used for the effect. She didn’t try to wipe her face. If you cry all the time like she said, wouldn’t you wear a handkerchief? ? act and never have, “wrote a user in Camille’s corner. However, others pounced on Camille, saying her comments were callous, as one fan clapped, “You really have to drop this show. I’m so sorry for you at this point.” During the episode, Erika continued to push back against claims that her divorce was a fraud. “No one wants to be in the position I am in right now,” she added. “It’s really unenviable to be the potential target of a federal criminal investigation, it’s not cool. Having all these things said about you, which are not true, and then everyone handing it over. in question. It’s lonely and it’s calm and you would be shocked at how quickly people turn on you. “

