ArtWalk 2021 at Liberty Station in San Diego | August 7, 2021 | Liberty Station





ArtWalk celebrates its 16th year with an in-person event featuring a variety of local and international artwork, live performances, a beer and wine garden and local bites at the ARTS DISTRICT in Liberty Station on Saturday and Sunday 7th and August 8. 2021 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day. With many art exhibitions and in-person events canceled for most of 2020, ArtWalk celebrates the return of in-person art events and continues to serve as a symbol of hope for the art community. Participants can roam the garden browsing the artwork and enjoy food, wine and beer, as well as live performances during the free two-day event. The art exhibition will take place in the heart of Liberty Station at Ingram Plaza among 100,000 square feet of park-like space, with its towering American flag surrounded by a rose garden and large areas of grass and trees. Locals and visitors alike will have the opportunity to purchase artwork from local, national and international artists in a variety of mediums. We’re excited to see events start to pick up in San Diego and ArtWalk is the perfect way to celebrate this comeback and bring much-needed color and artistry into people’s lives, said Curt Brooker, Director of ArtWalk San Diego. As we celebrate our 16th year, ArtWalk @ Liberty Station will showcase our most diverse lineup of artists from all artistic mediums, from the United States, Mexico and beyond. All artistic mediums will be on display, including painting, sculpture, glass, jewelry, photography, etc. The Liberty Station venue also gives attendees the opportunity to visit a wide range of galleries and workshops by working artists. Participants can spend the day exploring art of all kinds at this event. In addition to the artwork, guests will also be able to enjoy live performances by local bands and musicians including Evan Diamond, Robin Henkel, Marissa Grace, Astra Kelly and many more. Participants will also enjoy a beer and wine garden, as well as sweet and savory bites at a variety of restaurants, including Bamboo Hut, Bread & Cheese, Dang Brother Pizza, Mariposa Ice Cream, Maui Wowi, Sabor Piri Piri and Tacos Jalisco. Each of ArtWalk San Diego’s three annual festivals supports its nonprofit partner, ArtReach San Diego, a nonprofit organization aimed at increasing equity in visual arts education in K-8 schools in San Diego County by offering free or low-cost workshops to schools that have no other resources for art, focusing on Title One schools. Most of the programs offered by ArtReach are provided free of charge to schools. ArtWalk @ Liberty Station will be held at Liberty Stations Ingram Plaza at 2751 Dewey Road. The art exhibition will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday August 7 and Sunday August 8. Participation is free. For more information on ArtWalk and its programs, please visit www.artwalksandiego.org.

