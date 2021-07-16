10 best actors for a modern adaptation

Bram Stoker’s Gothic Horror MasterpieceDraculais one of the most relevant and reinvented works of fiction ever written. Everyone from Francis Ford Coppola to Christopher Lee has taken their inspiration from the famous vampire novel, but the 1931 adaptation of Universal is the one most often associated with the title.

In an age of remakes and reboots, there’s never been a better time to give the Count a proper, in-depth adaptation. However, a modern attempt at genuineDraculathe adaptation would not lack talent on the part of its cast.

ten David Tennant as Renfield

Renfield is to Dracula what Igor is to Dr Frankenstien. The actor who plays Dracula’s hypnotized, fly-eating lackey must have a certain wild air. Renfield was completely enamored of the dark side thanks to Dracula’s control. The actor who lands this role needs an aferale streak, a sinister smile, and an evil laugh to really sell the character.

As evidenced by his performances as Barty Crouch Jr. inHarry potterand Crowley inGood omens,David Tennant is absolutely ideal for this role. Even a little of the 10th Doctor blind enthusiasm could creep in and give the original Dwight Frye a run for its money.

9 Daniel Radcliffe as Dr Seward

Unlike the Distinguished Medicine Man in the 1931 adaptation, Doctor Seward is a young doctor who contacts Dr Van Helsing and courts the beauty-turned-vampire, Lucy. An accurate version of Doctor Seward requires a young but professional intellect who can wield a wooden stake as well as a hypodermic needle.

Daniel Radcliffe might be categorized as the Boy Who Lived, but his performance inThe woman in blackproves that he not only has experience in the Gothic horror circle, but that he can play a studious character immersed in the supernatural. Plus, an ounce of Harry’s cheesy vibes might serve him well in the appearances department.

8 Kit Harrington as Johnathan Harker

Johnathan Harker is one of the most famous underdogs in the horror genre, he is one of the few characters in the novel to survive an encounter with Count Dracula, although he is forever changed after the fact. The actor playing him must have the same haunted hero vibe that makes Harker stand out in the world of literature.

He may not know anything as Jon Snow, but Kit Harington’s experience onGame of thronesmakes him a perfect candidate to give the world a brand new Harker brand. Additionally, elements of Jon Snow can be seasoned with his Harker to form a familiar, duty-bound Defender, as seen in the novel.

7 Emma Watson as Mina Murray

Mina Murray is Jonathan’s fiancee, Dracula’s main target and the novel’s main lady. Although she may have been described as the titular damsel in distress in some interpretations ofDracula,the novel gives it much more substance and force than one imagines at first. Ergo, she needs an actress capable of reproducing this same quality.

Emma Watson would be a solid choice as Mina Murray. Watson’s acting chops are certainly seasoned enough to play the part, mixing a bit of the studious Hermione Granger with her own strength. It would certainly go hand in hand with Winona Ryder’s interpretation of the character.

6 Billie Lourd As Lucy Westenra

Lucy Westenra is the free-spirited, red-haired wild child from the original novel. After meeting Count Dracula, she is transformed into a horrific vampire who feeds on the blood of children, reflecting her loss of self-control demonstrated in life.

Billie Lourd would fit the character perfectly if given a red wig and a British dialect. Not only is she used to playing the stereotypical bombshell (which Lucy was for the novel), but she can play a compelling horror character as well. Just look at Billie’s work inamerican horror story.

5 Matthew Gray Gubler as Arthur Holmwood

Arthur Holmwood is Lucy’s fiancé who, despite everything he can to save her from her fate, loses his beloved at the hands of Dracula. Arthur is a noble soul who will do what needs to be done, no matter how badly it hurts him or what trauma happens to him afterwards.

It might seem like a choice out of left field, but Matthew Gray Gubler’s choice ofCriminal mindsfame would work easily if the filmmakers tried to stick to the book. He might not be the mainstream idol, but there’s no denying that to see him see his future wife become one of Dracula’s victims would be heartbreaking.

4 Chris Pratt as Quincy Morris

Quincy Morris, the only American member of the Monster Slayer team in Stoker’s original novel, was a bit of a cliché for the time. Stoker wanted a cowboy, so he wrote in a cowboy. Frankly, every vampire hunting team should have at least one good gunslinger, and whoever plays Quincy should have a flair for the theater and an over the top character.

There is perhaps no better candidate for the role than Star-Lord himself, Chris Pratt. Pratt would not only give the character an authentic element, but would probably have the best time among all of the cast. Quincy is a man who commits and gets the job done, similar to many of Pratt’s action hero characters. Put simply, it’s a great casting choice honestly.

3 Mark Hamill as Abraham Van Helsing

Van Helsing, the world’s most famous and well-known monster hunter, has been played by a number of top talents, from Anthony Hopkins to Hugh Jackman. But a modern interpretation needs an actor who can play as a seasoned professional who has seen it, done it all, and lived to tell the story.

Anthony Hopkins has probably given the character’s most vivid take on, but for the one closest to the novel, the filmmakers need look no further than Mark Hamill. His portrayal of an old, weathered Luke Skywalker is reason enough to earn him the role of the veteran monster hunter. He carries the weight of his experience but is not afraid to come back to the job when called to action.

2 Honorable mention: Claes Bang as Count Dracula

The Netflix adaptation was mixed to say the least. But if there is one thing that has worked well, it is choosing Claes Bang as the lead role of Count Dracula. From the transformation of an elderly vampire to the tall, dark, and handsome prince of darkness, Bang is almost the perfect choice to play the count.

Bang’s features and performance already offer an odd combination of the best performances of Dracula. Elements of Bela Lugosi, Christopher Lee, and even a pinch of Gary Oldman poured into his vampire lord, it was almost a perfect version. If only we offered him a better adaptation of the source material.

1 Tom Hiddleston as Count Dracula

Tom Hiddleston is a phenomenal performer, and while Loki is indeed one of the most beloved anti-heroes of recent years, this is the role he will always be associated with. Giving him the opportunity to play one of the most famous villains of all time might provide the typography break he needs.

Dracula is suave and sinister, and his alluring charm is what draws his victims into his embrace. Hiddleston has conquered fangirls in spades for years with his own brand of dark and mysterious charm. His knack for playing shape-shifting villains could certainly come in handy if he were portrayed as this dark figure in horror fiction.

