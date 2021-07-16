“Space Jam 2: A New Legacy”: All Easter Eggs and Cameos





When the Space Jam: A New Legacy trailer came out, it took multiple views to spot all of the cameos for famous Warner Bros. characters. Filmmaker Malcolm D. Lee packed even more appearances into the film’s two-hour span, so if you’re watching at home on HBO Max, frequent breaks may be needed to find all of the famous and vintage pieces from Warners IP. that have been incorporated. Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James plays his own role in this 1996 film sequel. James struggles to bond with his tech-savvy son, Dom (Ceyair J. Wright), who dreams of becoming a game developer video. The first flashback concerns a young James playing the 1992 game “Looney Tunes” on a Nintendo Game Boy. As the film moves on to the present day, the story follows Don Cheadle’s character Al G Rhythm (wink, wink) sucking the father-son duo into a virtual reality called the Warner 3000 Entertainment Serververse. Dom being held captive, James must defeat the dreaded Goon Squad to save his son and escape the Serververse. To do this, he must reunite the Toon Squad, which includes a banished Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Lola Bunny, Marvin the Martian, Porky Pig, Roadrunner and the rest of the Looney Tunes. Once audiences enter the Serververse, this is where the parade of classic characters really begins – dating back to the 1939 “Wizard of Oz”, originally an MGM film but now owned by Warners. . There is a nod to “Casablanca”, and naturally more recent Warner properties like “Game of Thrones” and “Harry Potter” are appearing. Familiar characters aside, moviegoers will spot the white-costumed Droogs from R-rated “A Clockwork Orange” and even a nun from Ken Russell’s “The Devils” – who will likely be lost to the kids. in the audience. References from Fritz Lang’s “Metropolis” to “Mad Max: Fury Road” are all inserted into the mix. Here are more callbacks and references in “Space Jam: A New Legacy”.

