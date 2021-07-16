Lesbian romance on Fear Street gives gender hope





They are also the heroes. In a tender scene in 1994, when Sam finally stops denying his feelings for Deena moments before the premiere becomes possessed, Deena makes a crucial wish to Sam. Tonight, even though we’re in hell, I have the feeling like I have another chance with you, she told him. I won’t lose you anymore. Because you and I are the exit. This simple statement is often heard with horror, but it is usually spoken by a man to his female love interest. In Fear Street, the promise of a future seems more important: she signals a change that demands that Deena be sent back to 1666. There, as Sarah Fier, the queer woman who was persecuted as a witch and hanged for cause. out of her love for another woman (also played by Welch), she can seek justice against the same kind of hatred and violence that separates Deena and Sam these days. In 1666, Janiak wanted to emphasize the idea that the women who were accused of being witches at the time were the ones who just didn’t fit the norm. They were called witches because they were other, because they looked at the other girl for too long, or because they didn’t want to get married, she said. They did not align with societal lines. It turns out that the animosity humanity displays as with Solomon (also played by Zukerman) rallying an entire city to persecute Sarah in 1666 is just as deadly as a witch’s curse, if not more. It allowed Janiak to look beyond supernatural fears to examine the evils of our neighbor. For me, it’s always the scariest thing, Janiak said. I thought this was an interesting opportunity that we could visit some crazy genre villains, but ultimately come up with this underlying Whos the real monster here thing? Ultimately, the Fear Street films are ambitious, although there is obviously a lot of carnage along the way. Deena and Sam help save the city, but more importantly, they preserve their love for each other. The trilogy gave us a little bit of hope that I think doesn’t usually exist in horror movies, Janiak said, and with an added laugh, when you only have an hour and a half. , you have to kill everyone. But the experience of cinema has allowed us to push and question and change things a little. And it was necessary.

