Film producer accused of running international prostitution ring

A California film producer was arrested Thursday on an indictment in New York City accusing him of using a film production company to operate an international prostitution business, The Associated Press reported.

Dillon Jordan, 49, of Arrowhead Lake, Calif., Was arrested in San Bernardino County, Calif. In an initial court appearance in Riverside, Calif., Jordan appeared by video and was released on $ 150,000 bail.

For years, Dillon Jordan operated an extensive and high-profile prostitution business through two shell companies, a purported party and event planning company and an actual film production company, the lawyer said. American Audrey Strauss in a press release. Now the party is over and the movie is over.

A message asking for Jordan’s comments has been sent to his lawyer, Peter Swarth.

Jordan is listed among dozens of producers on films, including the 2018 film The Kindergarten Teacher, starring Maggie Gyllenhaal, and the 2019 film The Kid, starring Ethan Hawke.

From 2010 to 2017, according to the indictment, Jordan kept a list of women who lived across the United States and performed sex acts for Jordan’s clients in exchange for money.

He said he coordinated with a UK based madam sharing and referring clients and prostitutes. Madam was not identified by name in court documents.