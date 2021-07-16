Hollywood Responds to Mask Mandate Amid Growing Delta Variation – The Hollywood Reporter

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 1,537 new cases of COVID-19 amid growing concerns about the Delta variant, which threatens a widespread recovery as it largely affects unvaccinated Americans.

In an effort to curb transmission, LA County is once again requiring residents to wear masks in indoor public spaces through a new order that goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. on Saturday. The order, from LA County Public Health Officer Dr Muntu Davis, was announced on a busy Thursday that saw premieres, events and large-scale social gatherings unfold across the city as ‘Hollywood continues to come out in droves.

The busy schedule saw events for Apple TV + Ted lasso at the Pacific Design Center, MGM How it ends at NeueHouse, Disney + Turner & Horrorh in Century City, John Mayer’s under the rock listening evening at San Vicente Bungalows, BET’s First Wives Club at Rocco, a Blood contest first at the Federal, and the first on the west coast of Avalon’s house Documentary at the piano bar Tramp Stamp Granny by Darren Criss.

Participants in the events of the past few weeks have been greeted with a mix (sometimes confusing, sometimes absent) of COVID-19 protocols – tests, temperature checks, proof of vaccination and mask warrants – which insiders say depend largely on part of the place or county. guidelines.

But with news of the Delta variant on the rise and the new mask tenure, insiders appear to be bracing for what could potentially be another tense phase of the pandemic. Friday, Hollywood journalist learned that a planned screening of the star of Mark Wahlberg Joe bell of Roadside Attractions was canceled amid the close of business for its Beverly Hills agency WME, which was scheduled to host the Friday night premiere. As reported earlier today, WME has informed its staff that it will be closing the office for a week out of caution.

The participants of the Joe bell screening would have been required to provide proof of vaccination as well as complete a health and safety form upon arrival.

Apple TV + acted quickly on Thursday demanding attendees at the Season 2 premiere of its hit Ted lasso arrive early to be tested before being admitted to the event hosted by the Pacific Design Center. Also out of caution, the event took place outside where bleachers filled with fans wearing masks watched stars Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein and others mingled with Tim Cook from Apple and co-creator of the show Bill Lawrence, among others.

“Due to Los Angeles’ recent COVID rate hike, all guests and staff attending the Season 2 premiere of Ted lasso will have to present proof of full vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test in order to enjoy the evening, ”reads an alert before Thursday’s event. “We appreciate your cooperation and consideration in ensuring the security of this event. “

Safety has been the keyword lately, with many event planners opting for outdoor events in Los Angeles. MGM presented the West Coast premiere of How it ends from the creative team (and real couple) Zoe Lister-Jones and Daryl Wein on the roof of NeueHouse on Thursday night.

The film, shot in the city at the start of the pandemic with strict safety precautions, follows the character of Lister-Jones and her metaphysical young self (Cailee Spaeny) as she navigates a series of encounters and regrets before a apocalypse ending the world. The press and red carpet photographers wore masks as attendees mingled, mingled and kissed without any testing protocol or mask warrant.

Whitney Cummings, Cailee Spaeny, Bradley Whitford, Zoe Lister-Jones, Daryl Wein, Tawny Newsome and Bobby Lee attend the Los Angeles premiere of “How It Ends” at NeueHouse Los Angeles on July 15, 2021.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

One of the stars of the film, Bradley Whitford, chose another word – frustrating – to describe the current situation.

“We’ve made incredible progress in this country, but it’s frustrating to me that it’s blocked by vaccine misinformation,” said the actor, who plays Lister-Jones’ character’s father in one scene. fun tour in his garden. “It drives me crazy that someone thinks it should be politicized and that’s part of the cost of that. Hope that as people see the numbers [rising], part of this reluctance will disappear. If there was no reluctance about vaccines, it wouldn’t happen and it is happening across the country. “

The science is not partisan, Whitford continued, drawing on a personal anecdote about the importance of vaccines. “I come from a family where several first cousins ​​died of polio. My uncle died of whooping cough. There was no reluctance about these life-saving vaccines. “

Another star of the film, Whitney Cummings, relied on the humor while admitting she was confused to see the numbers rise to reported levels in LA County, where nearly four million people are still missing. vaccinated.

“I got numb so long ago that it’s the kind of thing where you realize you can’t control it,” Cummings said of the last mask tenure. “LA is a city full of people who just cycle the soul, eat kale and do yoga, and they don’t know how to wash their hands?” It’s a bit wild, so I don’t understand why we still have cases? I really do not know.

Cummings added that the increase in cases could lead to increased paranoia over another wave of the pandemic.

“We have to be fearless when we go out. I think it’s going to hurt the entertainment a bit because that’s where we do it, ”the hyphenated multi said. “It’s all so stressful and I’ve been on comedy sets with everyone in shields, masks, hazmat suits and plastic boxes and it’s not conducive to comedy. We try to do as few takes as possible, no makeup touch-ups, less improvisation. If you are doing something physical and fear is present, no other emotion can exist and we are artists and we don’t need to be governed by that.

Elsewhere, Thursday evening Bachelorette: men say it all filmed at Warner Bros. Ranch, reporters were required to take a PCR test 48 hours before filming and an additional rapid test upon arrival (regardless of their immunization status), as well as an online health check. Masks were required to watch the recording, but they were allowed to be removed during post-shoot interviews as the talent had also been thoroughly tested. It was also forbidden to eat inside.

Veteran events insider Darin Pfeiffer of Pfeiffer Consulting, who has helped run events on both coasts, said the various protocols are due to local or site-specific public health guidelines, or others. concerns.

“Every place is different,” he says. For example, at HBO Max Gossip Girl New York premiere, every guest in attendance had to be tested as the show was still filming and the talent couldn’t be on display as it could threaten the production and other crew members. Other events relied on proof of vaccination card, temperature checks and mask warrants.

“It really has a lot of variety,” Pfeiffer explained, adding that despite the measurements, he noticed that all the guests (including names in bold) were generous with the time, care and attention to the measurements. security required. “Everything has been very calm, orderly and organized – I touch wood. “

With reporting by Kirsten Chuba.