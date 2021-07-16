“Black Widow” challenges to treat women as disposable, especially those without a biological family

It seems reductive to call “Black Widow” a very satisfying female revenge fantasy, not when the film goes to great lengths to treat its male trafficking antagonist as a small and ultimately unimportant man. The true story of “Black Widow” is that of the liberation of women, and of the biological family or not in all its loving and dysfunctional forms.

In the movie directed by Cate Shortland, Scarlett Johansson reprizes her role as Natasha Romanoff, an agent and assassin trained by the all-female Black Widow special ops program in the secret Red Room base. She defected to the United States and eventually joined the Avengers before her eventual death. As a prequel, “Black Widow” takes place between “Captain America: Civil War” and “Avengers: Infinity War”, during the years when Natasha is on the run. In this brief window of time, Natasha receives a cryptic package from her long-lost adopted sister, the dreaded Yelena (Florence Pugh), setting them off on a journey to free the latest generation of Black Widows who are subjected to a physical and biological total. . control by General Dreykov (Ray Winstone).

Femininity beyond reproduction

As “Black Widow” follows the physical liberation of these women, it also unleashes the narrow definition of a woman’s identity, motivation, and reproductive worth. At the start of the film, we return to the controversial revelation from “Avengers: Age of Ultron” that as part of her “graduation” from the Red Room, Natasha was forced to undergo an unwanted hysterectomy as part of the movie. his transformation into, in his own words, a “monster”. The phrasing was more than a little offensive to people with fertility issues or women who just don’t want to be parents and shouldn’t be seen as “freaks” for it.

But sexist throwaway line aside, the Red Room’s justification for this violation was that the one thing a widow could supposedly have more loyalty to than her mission is a baby; her infertility is what supposedly allows her to go from a human woman with a conscience to a killing machine without a hitch. This premise in itself rests on patriarchal assumptions and a gender essentialism about women, that there is nothing more innate to us than the desire to be a mother, that motherhood is instinctive and that we are. mothers above all, before friends or anything else.

Throughout the film, we see up close how Dreykov’s unspoken numbers of widows and victims of women and girls from all walks of life who have been stolen or bought are treated like nothing, empty containers to fill. They are programmed and designed to be weapons without history, without feelings, and their gender is no accident. Beyond the obvious choice of a superhero franchise creating a fictional, all-female, catsuit-clad Russian spy agency to appeal to aroused male fantasies, we learn that Dreykov started the program because, as he said to Natasha, “the only natural resource that the world has so much of [is] girls. “

The parallels between the story of widows and human trafficking in real life are endemic and obvious, and it is impossible to ignore the heart-wrenching feeling of sexual violation as you watch Dreykov exercise complete control over the bodies of his widows and program their ability to fight or resist it. Moreover, these women are not even just objectified women “objectified” are often considered, sexually admired. Rather, widows are this man’s tools for violence, disposable weapons to throw in all kinds of dangerous situations, exposed to extreme violence and cruelty, without care.

“To him, we are just things, faceless weapons that he can just throw away because there are always more,” Yelena told Natasha.

The Black Widow program is gender specific; it not only takes advantage of the way the patriarchy treats women without families as useless and expendable for society, but also takes this misogynistic conception to the extreme in which women’s bodies are “natural resources”. While the program itself may be fictitious, the contempt for non-mothers and the violent patriarchal control of women’s bodies is all too real.

In our own non-Marvel world, women and pregnant women are looked down upon for their lack of “maternal instinct,” for having an abortion, for being selfish if they don’t want children, while being ashamed of miscarriages. and fertility problems. An Oklahoma state lawmaker justified his nightmarish abortion bill by without irony to call women and pregnant people “hosts”. Abortion bans and birth control restrictions are passed at the same time as conservatives treat even a small drop in the national birth rate as an apocalypse, as women remain seen as “natural resources”, incubators, even in the real world.

The cultural and political coercion, control and violence to which women are routinely subjected are so intense, so ingrained, so pervasive, that most of us could at least on some level relate to Yelena’s joy of have freedom for the first time in it. lifeto do something as small as buying avest. When Natasha can’t figure out how Yelena could cherish such an ugly garment, Yelena explains, “I’ve never had control in my own life before and now I do. I want to do things.”

Widows’ stripped-down reproductive abilities are most openly discussed when Natasha and Yelena’s rude adoptive father Alexei (David Harbor), who they reunite with after nearly two decades on their quest, jokingly suggests they’re cold. with him because they are on their periods. In response, Yelena hisses, “I don’t have my period, dipsh * t. That’s what happens when the Red Room gives you an involuntary hysterectomy. They go in and rip out all your reproductive organs, cut them all off. “His rebuke and frankness are far funnier than any misogynist joke ever told, making Alexei wonderfully uncomfortable and reminding us of how many women and survivors like widows can find liberation from a trauma through humor.

Family beyond biology

The reunion with Yelena takes us back to how the two were raised in a family of “The Americans” style sleepers, in which matriarch Melina (Rachel Weisz) is herself a Red Room graduate, assigned to play the wife of Alexei and mother of Natasha and Yelena. When their cover was blown in 1995, the two young girls were placed in the Black Widow program, never to see their parents again until now as adults.

In a calmly sad but otherwise humorous sibling conversation, as they stop for dinner outside an auto repair shop, Yelena reveals the fake story about her family that she often tells strangers. “You are a science teacher. However, you work part-time, especially after you have had your son,” she tells Natasha, who responds, with a small smile, “It’s not my story.”

It’s not because it literally can’t be.

Natasha’s death in “Avengers: Endgame” sparked a heated debate as it was erected as a choice: the death of Natashaor Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), as a sacrifice in order to obtain a crucial Infinity Stone . The two fight to be the sacrifice, and in the end she “wins” and rationalizes the decision because Clint can then return to her family.

On the one hand, the act showed Natasha’s fearless and sacrificial nature, her commitment to The Mission until the very end. On the other hand, he treated her as more expendable with a focus on Clint Barton’s family, as society adores family men as much as it hates childless women. And while the events of “Endgame” cannot be undone, “Black Widow” berates her MCU predecessor, claiming that Natasha’s two families, her foster Russian spy and the Avengers are families, even if they are not biological. No type of family is more valuable, more precious than another.

“Black Widow” is a complex ode to modern feminism, exploring the frightening ways of socializing women and, in this film, literally hardwired to harm other women under patriarchy. Yet the film ultimately concludes that the most essential part of being a liberated woman is liberating other women. It is a claim that women who do not or cannot have children, and more broadly, women and girls who do not have biological families, are not Disposable. Family, children and certainly not reproductive organs are not what makes a woman a full human being, and our humanity and dignity cannot be measured by this patriarchal standard.