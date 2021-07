Helen Mirren and Taylor Hackford list their Hollywood Hills estate

Space is limited in Hollywood Hills, but not on the sprawling hillside resort of actress Helen Mirren and director Taylor Hackford. The long-time couple’s property, which stretches across 6.5 acres at the base of Runyon Canyon Park, has just been listed for $ 18.5 million. If you are planning a shorter stay, it can also be rented for $ 45,000 per month. At 6.5 acres, this is the second largest property currently available in Hollywood Hills. To put its relative size into perspective, only three estates on the market in the Star Quarter claim more than 3 acres. According to the list, there have only been four famous owners since the house was built over a century ago: The Squaw Man actor Dustin Farnum, writer Mark Hellinger, producer of Perry Mason Gail Patrick, and Mirren and Hackford, who acquired the estate. In the 1980’s. 1/16 The main house. (Marc Angèle) 2/16 The home. (Marc Angèle) 3/16 The family room. (Marc Angèle) 4/16 The living room. (Marc Angèle) 5/16 The kitchen. (Marc Angèle) 6/16 The dining room. (Marc Angèle) 7/16 The living room. (Marc Angèle) 8/16 The bedroom. (Marc Angèle) 9/16 The patio. (Marc Angèle) ten/16 View. (Marc Angèle) 11/16 The swimming pool. (Marc Angèle) 12/16 The courtyard. (Marc Angèle) 13/16 The gardens. (Marc Angèle) 14/16 The backyard topped with palm trees. (Marc Angèle) 15/16 Aerial view of the estate. (Marc Angèle) 16/16 The spread of 6.5 acres. (Marc Angèle) Claiming a long, narrow strip of land stretching from La Brea Terrace to Runyon Canyon, the palm-topped property includes a main house, guesthouse, and apartment atop a five-car garage that combine for nine bedrooms and nine bathrooms over 10,200 square feet. There is also a swimming pool with city views and a sundeck for entertaining. Blue shutters and a bright red front door adorn the white stucco exterior of the main house, which opens into a lobby topped by a chandelier. Patio doors line the living room and other notable spaces include a wood-paneled living room with a wet bar and a Saltillo-tiled kitchen with a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace. The powder rooms also add a lot of style. One is wrapped in flamingo wallpaper, while two others combine marble floors with glass blocks. Throughout the floor plan, terraces and balconies overlook the verdant gardens and the city below. A decorated film and theater actress, Mirrens has a myriad of credits including Cal, The Long Good Friday, Gosford Park and The Madness of King George. She received four Oscar nominations, winning one for her performance in The Queen in 2006. Hackford has been directing films since the 1970s and received two Oscar nominations for his 2004 biopic Ray. From 2009 to 2013, he was chairman of the Screen Actors Guild. Joyce Rey and Stephen Apelian of Coldwell Banker Realty hold the list.

