AMC settles legal battle over “Walking Dead” for $ 200 million





A long legal battle over the profits of the zombie hit The Walking Dead and its fallout is over. AMC Networks has agreed to pay $ 200 million to Frank Darabont, the first showrunner in the hit series The Walking Dead, and his agency, Creative Artists Agency, to settle a legal battle over streaming revenue. The deal includes $ 143 million to end a lawsuit dating back to 2013 and an agreement to buy back the rights to The Walking Dead and related shows from CAA and Darabont and its two companies, according to a regulatory filing Friday. They will also receive a share of some streaming revenue, details of which were not disclosed, and will receive $ 57 million for their accrued profit stakes. The settlement is one of the most significant in what has been a growing area of ​​discontent between distributors and TV show creators who believe they are losing profits while their content is being streamed. The biggest prize in a profit-sharing case came in 2010 when a jury ordered Disney to pay the creators of the game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire $ 269 million. In 2019, two stars and key producers of the popular Bones TV show colluded with 20th Century Fox Television to end their dispute over profit sharing. A judge originally ruled that the stars should get $ 128.5 million in punitive damages, which was later reduced to $ 50 million. Darabont and CAA sued AMC in 2013 after he was fired from the show (a subsequent case was filed in 2018 and the cases were consolidated). They alleged that the network robbed it of millions of profits through fraudulent and abusive operations, when a network creates a show and then makes a deal with itself for the distribution rights, thus reducing the potential reduction. for creators. AMC has denied these allegations. As more and more networks like AMC have created their own streaming platforms, something called self-operation has become a major concern for some creators. The case was due to be tried in New York in April 2022. However, the settlement does not impact an ongoing legal battle on the West Coast with a group of The Walking Dead producers, including Robert Kirkman, who wrote the comics AMC based their hit show on. . This trial is due to be tried in November. AMC Networks is creating a whole universe of shows around The Walking Dead franchise, and this agreement will allow them to do so without threat of legal action.

