The Malcom actor is also a former teen sitcom star.





NEVER I NEVER, Tyler Alvarez, & open a textbook ‘, (Season 2, ep. 202, aired July 15, 2021). photo: Isabella B. Vosmikova / Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection the second season of the Netflix comedy-drama I have never is here, which means we’re excited to see Devi, Fabiola and Eleanor back in action. While we’re happy to see some familiar faces, we’re also intrigued by new characters like Aneesa, played by Megan Suri, who joined the show’s final season. One of those new additions is Malcolm Stone, a new student at Sherman Oaks High. Played by Tyler Alvarez, Malcolm is an endearing but slightly egotistical former Disney star who catches Eleanor’s attention. We first meet Malcolm at Devi’s party, where he spoils people with stories from his former glory days at Disney. According to Fabiola and Eleanor, he went to elementary school with them before becoming a star on a fictional Disney show on a magic limo. He returned to school after the show ended, explaining, “I guess my Adam’s apple got too pronounced to continue playing a fourth grader.” But while Malcolm is still trying to make his mark, 23-year-old Tyler Alvarez is already a rising star. Similar to Malcolm, Alvarez once starred in a teen sitcom, Every witch way, on which his character also had magical abilities (although this is a Nickelodeon series and not Disney). Alvarez’s most notable role was Peter Maldanado, one of the main characters in Netflix’s satirical true crime series. American Vandal. He also played Benny Mendoza, the son of Litchfield inmate Gloria Mendoza, on Orange is the new black. Alvarez has also had a variety of small roles on other popular TV shows over the years. These include appearances on The Foster, Freshly landed, and the rebirth of Hulu Véronique Mars. Alvarez was also in Roundabout Theater Company’s off-Broadway show called 72 miles to go, which unfortunately closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But do not worry ! Given the impression that Malcolm made on I have never and his new romantic relationship with Eleanor, we hope to see more of Alvarez in the seasons to come. And if you can’t wait to see this actor on screen again, he already seems to be working hard on two teen comedy films titled Swimming pools (which also features Modern familyby Ariel Winter) and Sid is dead.

