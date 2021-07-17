Entertainment
Jason Sudeikis, ‘Ted Lasso’ team discuss Emmy Names, future seasons – The Hollywood Reporter
The actors and creators of Ted lasso agree – if Ted himself won an Emmy, he’d let the rest of his team do all the celebration.
Much like the tone of the show, optimism was in the air Thursday night at the Apple TV + season two premiere. Ted lasso, where the cast and crew gathered to celebrate the release of their second series. After a triumphant week of 20 Emmy nominations, the Lasso team had more than one reason to rejoice.
Located on the rooftop of the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, the night LA County announced an imminent return to indoor masks for the vaccinated, the premiere featured a blue carpet long and wide enough to accommodate social distancing. While masks were required for staff and the press, talent walked the mat without a mask as they all received rapid COVID-19 tests upon entry.
And while the rest of the world can’t get enough of the show, the cast and crew sang the praises of the man behind the title – Sudeikis himself. They pinned Sudeikis as their own Ted Lasso, as he rules the ship with an unwavering positivity, a little different from his character.
“He sets the tone,” said Brendan Hunt, who is the show’s executive producer, in addition to playing Coach Beard.
“And he’s just too talented. It’s very boring, ”added cast member Jeremy Swift, who plays Higgins. Hunt and Swift both received Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.
Also in attendance was Marcus Mumford, lead singer of folk-rock group Mumford and Sons, celebrating his recent Emmy nomination for Outstanding Original Music for the title’s main theme. Mumford composed the music for the show with composer Tom Howe and revealed that it was his friendship with Sudeikis that led to his involvement in the show in the first place.
“I said yes [to the show] because of who Jason is, ”the musician said, citing the optimism, truthfulness and complexity of Sudeikis among the many qualities the actor brings to Lasso’s character. “And I love him to the end.”
Obviously, the cast and crew really love each other.
“It’s the Ted lasso way, ”said Hannah Waddingham, who plays Rebecca on the show. “There is no competition, we are the most discreet group. Waddingham also joins the group of LassoEmmy nominees, having received a nod for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
As for Ted’s own celebration of winning the Emmys, Sudeikis claimed he didn’t think the character would indulge at all.
“I think he would leave [the team] celebrate and just enjoy and shout around them, ”he said. Executive producer Bill Lawrence agreed, saying Ted “would be happy if the people around him were happy, but he wouldn’t care that much.”
“He would probably break pieces of the statue and give it to everyone,” said Jamie Lee, the show’s co-writer.
And for Sudeikis’ own potential Emmy wins in September, the actor-comedian said he “won’t even think about it until such time as it does or doesn’t happen.”
“I will live in the moment”, Sudeikis – wearing a black sweatshirt with the names “Jadon, Marcus and Bukayo”, a reference to black English football stars Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka who were victims of racist abuse on social media England’s defeat at Euro 2020 – confirmed.
“Part of the Ted lasso the deal is not to get caught up in wins and losses and the hype, ”Lawrence added. Lawrence’s past works include blockbuster comedies Scrubs, Cougar Town and City of Spin.
As for the upcoming seasons and storylines for Lasso and the AFC Richmond team, executive producer and writer Bill Wrubel has claimed it is all a secret – in Jason Sudeikis’ head, that is. say.
“The only way to get this information back would be to do a brain scan of Jason Sudeikis, so if you can somehow make him unconscious and like the movie Start, get into his head, that’s how you can do it, ”Wrubel joked.
However, Lawrence has confirmed that season three has been plotted, but not yet fully written.
“We had mapped out all three seasons before the first season premiered, so now we have to fight against any instincts to change anything because of the way people react,” Lawrence said in reference to the positive critical reception. from the Serie. “So far we’re just going to go the way we wrote it and hope for the best.”
The second season of Ted lasso starts streaming on Apple TV + on July 23.
