Faster Horses Throws Party For Huge Country Music Crowd





BROOKLYN For tens of thousands of people at the Faster Horses Festival, this was an old-fashioned stimulus and a new kind of pandemic relief. Michigan’s first major music festival since 2019 kicked off on Friday, instantly accelerating the concert scene from 0 to 40,000 as many country fans descended on the grounds of Michigan International Speedway for the festival’s eighth installment. It was the largest gathering in the state since the start of COVID-19 more than 16 months ago. With headliner Luke Combs on tap to close the night out, party instincts quickly picked up for the camping crowds. Three words from performer Carly Pearce on the main stage elicited one of the loudest first roars of the day and a sea of ​​Bud Light cans held in the air: Who’s drinking already ?! The Irish Hills area was not hit by rain like the Detroit subway did, but the drizzle was stable enough that the most practical field boots on Friday could have been mud waders. (Evening performer Chris Lane learned the hard way when he slipped on stage at the start of his set.) Still, gloomy skies and constant rain weren’t going to disrupt this celebration, not after a two-year wait and a pandemic of pent-up party energy. The return of live music and the ability to meet again en masse was a chairman theme on Friday. It’s amazing, said Jimmy Gould, 24, of Port Huron. Words cannot describe it. It feels normal again, as if we picked up where we left off. After:Arts, Beats & Eats will return in September minus the food, drink ticket system After:Elton John announces his last concert in Detroit: July 2022 at Comerica Park Faster Horses was finally the opportunity to finally see the stars in 3D, as Live Nations Brian OConnell said during a video segment broadcast on stage. I’m sick of the Zoom! said Pearce. Like many other artist performances on Friday, Pearces, a ’90s-inspired country ensemble, featured music prepared during his 40s in his case, the recent single Shouldve Known Better. She concluded with the ballad that she says got her through a tough year, her award-winning Lee Brice duo I Hope Youre Happy Now. On Friday, as always, Faster Horses drew a crowd of generations, but it was truly a flurry of youth and a modern country audience. It was a place where sorority jackets were out of place among the Stetsons, where fans sang the songs of Post Malone and Papa Roach with as much enthusiasm between sets as they did for the classics of Nashville. Jon Pardi was scheduled to perform ahead of the Combs final on Friday. Faster Horses will run throughout the weekend with headlining Thomas Rhett (Saturday) and Jason Aldean (Sunday). Contact Detroit Free Press Music Editor Brian McCollum: 313-223-4450 or [email protected]

