Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 teaser reaches 200 million views on YouTube, actor is ecstatic





On Friday July 16, the Yashs KGF Chapter 2 teaser reached 200 million views on YouTube. The actor took to Twitter to thank his fans.

Yash plays Rocky in Prashanth Neel’s KGF Chapter 2. The Yash and Prashanth Neels KGF Chapter 2 teaser hit another milestone on Friday, July 16. The film’s teaser reached 200 million views on YouTube. Yash took to Twitter to thank his fans and followers for the overwhelming response. KGF Chapter 2 was set to hit theaters on July 16. However, it has been postponed due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. Manufacturers will announce the new release date soon. THE TEASER OF YASHS KGF CHAPTER 2 REACHES 200 MILLION VIEWS ON YOUTUBE On Friday July 16, the Yashs KGF Chapter 2 teaser reached 200 million views on YouTube. Yash took to Twitter to thank his fans for all their love and appreciation. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 features Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash and Achyuth Kumar in key roles. It’s the sequel to KGF, released in 2018. One of the most anticipated films of 2021, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of KGF Chapter 2 in theaters. Sharing the happy news, Yash wrote: “Thank you all for your overwhelming response https://youtu.be/qU3mwti6ZYI # KGF2Teaser200MViews @TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @duttsanjay @TandrosidHaveicne @Sandrosidrhanthicne @Sandrosidrinthandrin @S hombalefilms @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @Srinidhicel @SrinidhicelAjara DreamWarriorpic (sic). “ Here is the tweet: Thanks everyone for your overwhelming response https://t.co/9x1GRMGD8N# KGF2Teaser200MViews@TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena@ SrinidhiShetty7 @excelmovies @AAFilmsIndia VaaraahiCC @PrithvirajProd @DreamWarriorpic pic.twitter.com/cT4SXmsOoW Yash (@TheNameIsYash) July 16, 2021 ALL ABOUT KGF CHAPTER 2 KGF was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2018 where Yash tried out the role of Rocky. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the story tells the story of a young man, who is on the path of seeking power and wealth to keep a promise made to his dying mother. KGF Chapter 2 will see Sanjay Dutt playing the antagonist. The directors will announce the film’s release date soon. The teaser for the film, released on Yash’s birthday (January 8), has garnered 200 million views on YouTube. READ ALSO | Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 hitting theaters on September 9? READ ALSO | KGF Chapter 2 actress Malavika Avinash begins film dubbing. See BTS photos Click here for IndiaToday.ins full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic.

