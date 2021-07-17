Meghan Markle launched Netflix in 2018, despite Harry’s claims

Meghan Markle started working on his Netflix project with David Furnish long before she left England, in 2018, Page Six is ​​told.

We are told that Markle and Furnish were in active discussion with Netflix while Markle was still a senior member of the Royal Family and still lived behind the palace walls.

In March, Markle’s husband Prince Harry insisted they never thought of teaming up with streamers like Netflix and Spotify until they left the UK for them. United States in early 2020 and be cut off financially by his family.

During the couple’s explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Harry said the money offers they did once they moved to california were “never part of the plan,” adding, “it was suggested by someone else to the point where my family literally cut me off financially and i had to provide security for us. “

Harry said they were able to start a new life thanks to the millions left to him by his late mother, Princess Diana.

“I have what my mother left me, and without it we couldn’t have done it,” he said.

But during the pandemic, a friend suggested, “” What about the streamers? “” Harry continued, while Markle added, “We really hadn’t thought of that before.”

“We hadn’t thought of it,” Harry continued. “So there were all kinds of different options. And look, from my perspective, all I needed was to have enough money to be able to pay for security to keep my family safe.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle created waves when they sat down with Oprah for a revealing interview. Harpo Productions / Joe Pugliese / Document via REUTERS

We are told that the Netflix series was originally just one of many one-off advocacy projects Markle started working on as a member of the Royal Family, which included her charity cookbook to raise funds for the victims of the London Grenfell fire and the issue of British Vogue which she edited.

Furnish himself admitted that they had worked together on the project for a while, write on Instagram this week: “I am delighted that we can finally announce this exciting animated series. The team behind the series are first class and @netflix is ​​the perfect match.”

In a statement, Markle, who is currently on maternity leave following the birth of her baby daughter Lilibet, said: “I am delighted that Archewell Productions, in partnership with the powerful platform Netflix, and these amazing producers, Bringing You Together This New Animated Series David Furnish and I have been eager to shine a light on this special series, and I’m delighted that we can announce it today.

“Pearl” is the working title of the series, which does not yet have a release date, and will follow a young girl who takes inspiration from influential women in history on a “heroic adventure”.

Harry also spoke openly about his Apple + mental health show “The Me You Can’t See” with his production partner Winfrey in early 2019 before leaving the Royal Family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, with Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman from Quibi (inset) Getty

Page Six also reported that the couple were in talks in 2019 with Quibi, the now-defunct streaming platform run by LA supremos Meg Whitman and Jeffrey Katzenberg, over a business partnership.

Markle and Harry are extremely close to Furnish and her husband, Elton John. John was friends with Princess Diana who had updated ‘Candle in the Wind’ in his memory and remained protective of Harry and his brother, Prince William.

John performed at Harry and Meghan’s wedding reception in May 2018 singing a number of songs including “Tiny Dancer” and “Circle of Life” and was the guest of their Spotify holiday special in 2020.

Elton John, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Getty Images

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were criticized for taking a private jet to visit Furnish and Elton at their home in Nice in southern France in August 2019 alongside their then-baby son Archie, John took them fiercely defended.

“After an eventful year of continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private vacation in the safety and quiet of our home. To maintain a high level of much needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight. To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we made sure their flight was carbon neutral, making the appropriate contribution to the carbon footprint. “

He then called for an end to “those relentless and false assassinations against their character which are falsely fabricated almost daily”.

A representative for the Sussexes was not available for comment.